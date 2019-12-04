• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., at Ohio's 576 and 34, a vehicle driven by Brandon Gibbs, 21, 153 Meadowbrook Drive, Defiance, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Mark Dewitt, 51, Upper Sandusky, causing a collision. Dewitt and his passenger, Monica Dewitt, 45, Upper Sandusky, were taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Gibbs was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 5:26 a.m., Steven Lirot, 69, Bryan, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Ohio 18 and Cicero Road.
Friday, 11:47 p.m., Marc Schindler, 39, 15268 Vollmer Road, Ney, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Saturday, 6:29 p.m., David Spiller, 48, 27689 County Road 424, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 6:40 p.m., Timothy Babcock, 41, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday, 10:27 a.m., a 2007 Chevy Colorado truck was reported stolen from the 08000 block of Hicksville-Edgerton Road, Hicksville. It was later recovered in Paulding County.
Monday, 9:54 a.m., Catlin Boyd, 34, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 2:08 p.m., at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, a vehicle driven by Collin Robarge, 18, 723 Wayne Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Nichole Thornton, 33, Napoleon. Robarge was cited for assured clear distance. The drivers were checked at the scene by the Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Robarge vehicle and moderate to the Thornton vehicle.
Saturday, 8:12 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Monday, 5:02 p.m., Christine Bright, 39, 1660 Twin Drive, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. She was taken to CCNO.
Monday, 7:28 p.m., Joshua Black, 40, 311 Ruth Ann Drive, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 9:35 p.m., a semi reportedly made ruts in a yard in the 800 block of Indian Bridge Lane.
Monday, 10:03 p.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 600 block of Corwin Street.
Tuesday, 12:21 a.m., a window was tampered with in the 900 Karnes Avenue.
Tuesday, 4:24 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of Clinton Street.
Tuesday, 10:10 a.m., Robert Vaughn Jr., 37, 124 East St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the city. He was taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 11:41 a.m., Cole Reynolds, 24, 914 Washington Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 12:48 p.m., a porch was vandalized in the 600 block of Summit Street.
Hicksville Police
Thursday, 6:33 p.m., a burglary in the 100 block of Dixon Street was reported.
Thursday, 6:36 p.m., a burglary in the 500 block of West High Street was reported.
Friday, 12:13 p.m., a break-in in the 400 block of North Bryan Street was reported.
Saturday, 2:51 a.m., a burglary in the 400 block of North Bryan Street was reported.
Saturday, 7:48 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 200 block of North Bryan Street.
Saturday, 8:09 a.m., a break-in in the 400 block of North Bryan Street was reported.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6 p.m., a vehicle break-in was reported on County Road V, Liberty Center.
Monday, 6:09 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Aaron Brehm, 41, Fayette, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:59 p.m., a debit card was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of East Maple Street, Liberty Center.
Tuesday, 8:19 a.m., Daniel Brisco, 27, Deshler, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 100 block of West Main Street, Deshler.
Tuesday, 10:33 a.m., a garage break-in was reported in the 00100 block of County Road 5, McClure.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 11:53 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 800 block of South Perry Street.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 2:07 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Salina Santiago, 18, Wauseon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Roberto Barragan, 68, Savanna, Ill. Santiago was taken by Wauseon EMS to the Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for assured clear distance.
Archbold Police
Saturday, 4:46 p.m., on Defiance Street, a vehicle driven by Alex Damman, 34, Archbold, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Vicki Loeffler, 49, Swanton, pushing it into the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Eugene Rosinski, 70, Fayette. Damman was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fire
New Bavaria/Pleasant Township
Fire — Tuesday, 5:49 p.m., firefighters were called to B319 County Road 17A for a vehicle fire.
