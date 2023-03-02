Area police reports
State patrol---
Friday, 5:52 p.m., near milepost 12 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Manuel Reyes-Farelo, 28, Detroit, Mich., left the north side of the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, spun across the roadway and came to final rest on the south side of the roadway. The vehicle had heavy damage and he was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 8 p.m., near milepost 12 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Patricia Smith, 75, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 12:15 p.m., on Buckskin Road, near Casebeer Miller Road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Abigail Wonderly, 16, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it left the south side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, re-entered the roadway, overcorrected and crossed the center line. The vehicle then traveled off the north side of the roadway and struck a second mailbox, a culvert and came to rest when it struck a utility pole. Wonderly was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 9:02 p.m., near milepost 24 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ronald Nafziger, 65, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Tuesday, 12:37 a.m., near milepost 7 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Devin Richardson, 29, 830 Perry St., crossed over the center line and struck a westbound semi driven by Daniel Gibson, 46, Gibsonburg. The semi then crossed over the center line and exited the roadway on the south side. Richardson was taken by Williams County EMS to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injurieswhile Gibson was not treated for suspected minor injuries. Richardson was cited for a lanes of travel violation.
Defiance sheriff---
Sunday, 3:12 a.m., near milepost 6 on Ohio 49 in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tyler Schooley, 31, Edon, sustained heavy damage when it crossed over the center line, left the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The utility pole fell on top of the vehicle. Schooley was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 2:25 p.m., at the Ohio 15/18 split in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ezekiel Mavis, 19, Alvordton, sustained no damage when it failed to negotiate the curve, left the roadway on the south side and came to rest in a field. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance police---
Monday, 1:19 p.m., at Fourth and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Glenn Bland, 81, 15639 Ohio 66, attempted to back out of a parking space on Fourth Street and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Angela Evans, 41, 1200 Ayersville Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Bland was cited for a starting and backing violation.
Monday, 10:59 a.m., on Grand Avenue, west of Webster Street, a vehicle driven by Robyn Small, 71, 714 E. High St., attempted to exit a private drive and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Leona Dalton, 20, Ada. Both vehicles had light damage and Small was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 3:11 p.m., on the Clinton Street bridge, north of Fort Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Roger Jackman, 81, 1735 Cimmaron Lane, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Amanda Kunz, 35, 352 Wilson St. Both vehicles had light damage and Jackman was cited for assured clear distance.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 4:05 p.m., near milepost 43 on U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cassie Hayes, 23, Bowling Green, sustained heavy damage when it left the west side of the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. She was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 12:58 p.m., on County Road 2, north of U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a southbound Henry County commissioners' vehicle driven by Michael Whitman, 72, Liberty Center, attempted to reverse and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Timothy Smith, 56, Weston. Smith had possible injuries, but was not treated. Whitman's vehicle had light damage and Smith's had moderate front end damage. Whitman was cited for improper backing.
Napoleon police---
Tuesday, 1:47 a.m., at CCNO, Ashley Carter, 28, Napoleon, was served a warrant for theft.
Saturday, 4:56 a.m., near milepost 41 on U.S. 24, west of the Oakwood Avenue overpass, a westbound semi driven by Ramandeep Singh, 23, Mississauga, Ont., sustained heavy damage when it left the south side of the roadway and flipped onto its side in the median.
Saturday, 5:47 a.m., near milepost 41 on U.S. 24, west of the Oakwood Avenue overpass, an eastbound semi driven by Salwan Lateef, 29, Sterling Heights, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it left the north side of the roadway and jack-knifed in the median. Lateef was treated by Napoleon Fire and Rescue for suspected minor injuries.
Saturday, 11:35 a.m., at 134 Washington St., an Amazon Logistics, Inc., vehicle driven by Christopher Miller, 32, Toledo, was parked in space beside a vehicle owned by Nicholas Lanzer, Bryan, and sideswiped. Both vehicles had light damage.
Williams sheriff---
Saturday, 7:47 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 12 in Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Luis Gustavo, 34, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage when it slid over the center line and off the north side of the roadway where it struck a culvert on the west side of County Road 12. He was cited for failure to control.
