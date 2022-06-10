State Patrol---
Tuesday, 4:20 p.m., at milepost 17 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jacob Rensi, 29, 21572 Hammersmith Road, Defiance, sustained light damage when it left the roadway on the south side to avoid striking another vehicle. Rensi was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 9:34 a.m., on the Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Farmer Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joann Icenhower, 79, Edgerton, was disabled when it drove through water in the roadway.
Wednesday, 10:20 a.m., on County Road 133 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a southbound semi driven by Vadim Oleinic, 29, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., sustained moderate damage when it drove off the roadway and struck a ditch. Oleinic was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Defiance Sheriff---
June 3, 5:09 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Banner School Road in Adams Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Merle Hammonds, 56, Napoleon, attempted to overtake an unidentified semi and sideswiped it. The semi continued with no apparent damage, but Hammonds' vehicle had light damage.
Tuesday, 1:40 p.m., at Banner School and Rath roads in Tiffin Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Morgan Barnett, 23, 28422 Coressel Road, sustained light damage when it struck a turkey vulture.
Defiance Police---
Monday, 3:49 p.m., at East Second and Douglas streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Robert Reed, 29, 676 S. Clinton St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Carol Campbell, 73, 21520 Kiser Road. Both vehicles had light damage and Reed was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 7:56 p.m., at North Clinton Street and the access road to Walgreens, near the eastbound on ramp for U.S. 24, a northbound vehicle driven by Desire Walker, 20, 701 N. Clinton St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Barry Wilhelm, 65, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage and Walker was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon Police---
Monday, 3:15 p.m., at milepost 40 on U.S. 24, an westbound vehicle driven by Denise Everett, 51, 613 Fourth St., Defiance, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Terry Connolly, 85, Cridersville. Everett's vehicle had disabling damage and Connolly's vehicle had moderate damage.
Wednesday, 3:22 p.m., at 328 Oak St., Martin Stnley, 59, Napoleon was served warrants for using weapons while intoxicated, cruelty to animals and discharging a weapon on prohibited premises.
Paulding Sheriff--
Tuesday, 6:04 p.m., on Ohio 111, about 1.4 mile east of County Road 123 in Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brooke Mansfield, 24, Latty, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 4:14 p.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 133 in Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Waldean Webber, 52, Bryan, attempted a left turn onto County Road 133, across the westbound lane of U.S. 24 when it was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Todd Roth, 46, Lantana, Texas. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Webber was cited for failure to yield when making a left turn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.