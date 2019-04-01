Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 7:19 p.m., Loren Smith Jr., 29, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 10:45 p.m., Michael Nelson, 39, Hicksville, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Antwerp Drive, Hicksville.
Saturday, 12:30 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported on Mansfield Road.
Sunday, 11:05 p.m., Daneal Cain, 30, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Juvenile/ Probation Court.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 8:49 a.m., money was reported stolen from the 1900 block of South Jefferson Avenue.
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Sunday, 4:50 p.m., a 2002 Chevy truck was reported stolen from the 700 block of Thurston Avenue.
Monday, 2:16 a.m., Bryce Robinson, 23, Toledo, was cited for driving under suspension and display of plates following a traffic stop at North Clinton Street and U.S. 24.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 11:59 a.m., an air compressor was reported stolen from the 00100 block of County Road X, Ridgeville Corners.
Sunday, 12:26 p.m., on County Road 424, a vehicle driven by Tarrah Meyer, 18, Napoleon, slid off the roadway into a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 12:46 p.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 17D, a vehicle driven by Gary Smart, 34, Cleveland, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Mirashia Davis, 18, Defiance, as the Davis vehicle slowed to turn. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 3:55 p.m., at Ohio 18 and Kaufman Street in Holgate, a vehicle driven Sara Salaz, 36, Holgate, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Conor Mutter, 26, Napoleon, causing a collision. Salaz was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 11:30 a.m., charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an alleged incident were Napoleon residents Korena Silveous, 47; Caitly Silveous, 20; and Desiree Silveous, 23.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 2:38 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.
Wauseon
Fire — Sunday, 2:59 a.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 340 W. Elm St.
Fire — Sunday, 6:58 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 15402 U.S. 20A.
