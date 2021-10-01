• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 1:55 p.m., at Lebanon Street and Oakwood Avenue in Bryan City, a westbound city of Bryan vehicle driven by Steven Warner, 63, Bryan, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Madonna Jack, 83, Bryan. Jack was taken by Williams County EMS to Bryan Hospital for suspected minor injuries; Warner had suspected minor injuries but was not treated. Warner was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign. Jack's vehicle had moderate damage and the city vehicle had light damage.
Tuesday, 11:12 a.m., on Townline Road at High Street in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by John Lockhart, 84, Montpelier, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ronald Brown, 67, Bryan, causing light damage to both vehicles. Lockhart was cited with assured clear distance.
Wednesday, 7:02 a.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Levi Brandt, 22, Edon, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m., at 500 Perry St., two warrants were served to Santos Alvarado, 23, Defiance, and he was transported to CCNO.
Tuesday, 3:36 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Darin Dunlap, 56, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 8:23 p.m., at 14978 Dohoney Road, Jason Dufresne, 38, Defiance, was cited for disorderly conduct and a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 11:32 a.m., at 715 S. Calhoune St., Fort Wayne, Andrew Schiavone, 24, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and transported from the Allen County jail to CCNO.
Wednesday, 3:02 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Sarah Myers, 39, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Juvenile and Probate Court and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 11:44 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Michael Cortez, 47, Bay City, Mich., turned himself in to authorities a the court and was released on an OR bond.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 12:31 p.m., at Carter Road and Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Layniesha Tilley, 21, Columbus, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Micah Shelton, 16, 270 Harding St., causing light damage to both vehicles. Tilley was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:22 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Ronald Flowers, 63, Deshler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 10:18 p.m., on County Road 177 just south of Township Road 48 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Devan Rue, 21, Grover Hill, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway and struck a culvert. Rue was cited with failure to control.
Wednesday, 8:15 p.m., on Township Road 171 just north of County Road 138 in Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Marcus Krendl, 31, Paulding, sustained heavy damage upon striking a deer.
Thursday, 3:58 a.m., on County Road 179 just 1/2 mile from Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Adams, 28, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it lost control and struck a utility pole. Adams was cite for reckless operation.
