• Police reports
Defiance Police---
April 6, 2:44 p.m., at West Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Marian Kauffman, 81, 27018 Ohio 281, attempted to turn left onto Wayne Avenue and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jessie Quinn, 30, 1690 Cimmaron Lane. Kauffman was cited for failure to yield right of way on a left turn and her vehicle was disabled in the accident. Quinn's vehicle had light damage.
Friday, 5:36 p.m., at Clinton Street and Elliott Road, a vehicle driven by Olivia Nissen, 18, Willoughby, struck the rear of an unidentified semi that left the scene. Nissen was cited for assured clear distance ahead and her vehicle had moderate damage.
Sunday, 7:12 p.m., at Second and Douglas streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Frank Wiesehan, 62, Bryan, crossed over the land of travel and struck another eastbound vehicle driven by Francisco Alvarado, 26, 28913 Ohio 281. Both vehicles had light damage and Wiesehan was cited for failure to driven in a marked lane.
Hicksville Police---
Monday, 11:23 p.m., at Bunnell and Smith streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Jason Friend, 36, Antwerp, failed to stop at a posted stop sign and was struck by a vehicle driven by Philip Ours, 56, Hicksville. Ours was treated at the scene by Hicksville EMS for possible injuries. Friend's vehicle had moderate damage while Ours' was disabled in the accident. Friend was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Napoleon Police---
Monday, 5:20 p.m., at Perry and Railroad streets, a vehicle driven by David Moser, 70, Maumee, struck a vehicle driven by Paula Caldwell, 57, Napoleon. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Moser was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wauseon Police---
April 6, 12:52 p.m., at 1051 N. Shoop Ave., a southbound vehicle driven by Sydney Nelson, 27, Wauseon, crossed over the lane of travel and struck another southbound vehicle driven by Brock Nagel, 41, Wauseon. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Nelson was cited for failure to drive in a marked lane.
