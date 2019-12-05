• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 5:30 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Philip Ruetz, 52, Ottawa Lake, Mich., struck a piece of steel in the roadway. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:30 a.m., on Henry County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Alexis Ramirez, 23, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 10:10 a.m., on Evansport Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Bonnie Hill, 58, West Unity, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 10:40 a.m., on Harris Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Kiana Dockery, 23, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 6:30 a.m., on Cicero Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Nickey Laney, 46, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 11:55 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Siebenaler, 82, Blakeslee, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:22 a.m., Joshua Black, 40, Defiance, was arrested on three warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and one warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 10:38 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 09000 block of Hicksville-Edgerton Road. Guns were reported stolen.
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., Savannah Walker, 20, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 4:53 p.m., on East River Drive, a vehicle driven by Tae Llewellyn, 18, Continental, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Hanna Johnson, 16, 07386 Christy Road. Llewellyn was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Monday, 9:27 a.m., at Downs Street and Wayne Avenue, vehicles driven by Julie Krueger, 40, 1463 S. Jackson Ave., and Dolores Ryan, 91, 1141 Wilhelm St., collided. Ryan was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 3:08 p.m., on Ohio 15 near Hopkins Street, vehicles driven by Ross Evers, 29, Napoleon, and Ryan Jones, 23, 415 Seneca St., collided. Evers was cited for driving left of center. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 9:38 a.m., Andrew Wainwright, 40, 124 East St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 11:23 a.m., Christopher Davis, 44, West Unity, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 12:18 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Hobby Lobby, 1500 N. Clinton St.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:50 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Wagner, 47, 1775 Greenhouse Ave., Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:34 a.m., an assault was reported in the 00900 block of Ohio 34, Archbold.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 6:07 p.m., on North Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Cheryl Noble, 60, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Kelsey Brown, 21, Wauseon. Noble was cited for a red light violation. Damage was heavy to the Brown vehicle and moderate to the Noble vehicle.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 4:24 a.m., firefighters were called to 730 Chippewa Drive for an alarm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.