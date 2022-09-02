Area police reports
State patrol---
Aug. 26, 3:15 a.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Justin Mekus, 29, Bryan, sustained disabling damage when it swerved left of center to miss a collision with deer in the roadway, left the roadway on the north side, struck a cement storm drain and overturned. Mekus was cited for failure to control.
Aug. 27, 11:48 p.m., at milepost 3 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Brenda Spears, 56, Edgerton, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 3:04 p.m., on County Road 25 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Thomas Proctor, 31, 525 Nicholas St., backed from a private drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by Dennis Hug, no age given, Bryan. Both vehicles had light damage and Proctor was cited for improper backing.
Tuesday, 8 p.m., on Conkle Road in Milford Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Hannah Walker, 26, Edgerton, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway and struck the guardrail, over-corrected and left the roadway again and struck the guardrail. Walker was treated by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance police---
Monday, 4:50 p.m., at Douglas and Hopkins streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Hohlbein, 46, Cloverdale, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Laura Speidell, 44, 28596 Bowman Road. Both vehicles had light damage and Hohlbein was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 6:12 p.m., on Downs Street, east of Grove Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Morgan Oberhaus, 30, 208 Huron Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Alex Huntington, 26, 806 Perry St. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Oberhaus was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 2:09 p.m., on Clinton Street, just north of First Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Jaydon Hug, 18, Edon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Karissa Lucas, 23, Payne. Lucas' vehicle had light damage and Hug was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 3:45 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., a juvenile was charged with theft and released to a responsible adult.
Tuesday, 5:36 p.m., at 308 1/2 Ralston Ave., Kevin Moore Jr., 30, 1004 Sunday St., was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 10:04 a.m., on Domersville Road, south of Pinehurst Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Sharri Gee, 54, 12466 Fullmer Road, pulled off the roadway to allow an emergency vehicle to pass. A second vehicle, driven by Larry DeGroff, 72, Toledo, also pulled off the road and struck the rear of Gee's vehicle. Gee's vehicle had light damage and DeGroff's vehicle had moderate damage. Degroff was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., at 52 Capri Road, a 17-year-old was arrested for domestic violence and placed in a home with a family member.
Wednesday, 7:14 p.m., at 724 Summit St., Pamela Didomenico, 61, and William Shafer, 63, both of 724 Summit St., were both cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 8:36 p.m., on County Road 10A, near County Road D in Marion Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Robert Meyer, 61, Hamler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
