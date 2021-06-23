• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 3:53 p.m., at 655 Perry St., Constantina Bauer, 37, County Road 163 in Defiance, was serve a warrant from the Defiance Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 8:19 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Vincent Fell Jr., 40, Toledo, was served a warrant for a probation violation.
Thursday, 9:14 p.m., at 220 W. Vine St., Sherwood, Breanna Weaver, 23, Sherwood, was served two warrants for aggravated menacing and one warrant for domestic violence, and was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 10:49 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Jenise Winnie, 23, Bryan, was served a bench warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 1:13 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Brandon Whalen, 23, Swanton, was served a bench warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Friday, 7:04 p.m., at 9915 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, Jeffery Rodesiler, 41, Hicksville, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Friday, 11:29 p.m., at 105 W. Pearl St., Sherwood, Skyler Thompson, 28, Mark Center, was served a warrant from the Bryan Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 4 p.m., at 325 Fifth St., Shana R. Hahn, 31, same address, was picked up by Defiance Municipal Probation on a probation violation.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 4:22 p.m., at 1141 Oakwood Ave., Amber Clark, 36, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County and taken to Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Sunday, 3:20 p.m., at Scott Street and Trail Drive, a northbound city vehicle in responding to a non-emergency call, turned left. A second vehicle, driven by Brenda Flory, 58, Napoleon, upon seeing the city vehicle moved to the right and struck a curb, causing minor damage to the vehicle.
Monday, 10:41 a.m., at Commerce and Interchange drives, a vehicle driven by Alexander Rausch, 24, Napoleon, on backing to allow room for a turning tractor trailer, struck a vehicle driven by Thomas Oelkrug, 49, Liberty Center. Damage to both vehicles was light.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 8:19 a.m., at 319 E. Second St., firefighters were called to a structure fire.
Paulding
Fire — Saturday, 12:54 a.m., firefighters from Cecil, Payne and Paulding fire departments, were called to the report of an electrical fire at the Grover Hill ice cream stand at the Paulding County fairgrounds in Paulding.
Fire — Sunday, 1:25 p.m., firefighters were called to 17553 Road 218, Cecil, to extinguish a pickup fire. The truck was a total loss.
