• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 6:22 a.m., at Ohio routes 191 and 34 in William's County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Makayla Johnson, age unknown, Evansport, backed into a vehicle driven by Jerico Orona, 28, Evansport, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.
Tuesday, 8:27 p.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Floyd Brown, 76, 846 Kentner St., sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Thursday, 3:31 p.m., from a private drive to East Elm Street in Sherwood Village, a Central Local school bus driven by Shawna Strezinski, 51, Bryan, sustained moderate damage after striking a guardrail. Strezinski was cited for failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:01 a.m., on Edgerton Road in Hicksville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Nicole Johnson, 42, Hicksville, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 11:56 a.m., on Casebeer Miller Road in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Lee Zuber, 72, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 1:06 p.m., at milepost 47 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Lorenzen, 42, 941 Wayne Ave., Defiance, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joshuah Slates, 31, Toledo, causing light damage to both vehicles. Slates was taken by Liberty Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Lorenzen was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 2:57 p.m., on U.S. 6 just east of Ohio 65 in McClure, a vehicle driven by Kace Jackson, 19, Deshler, sustained moderate damage upon running over a car battery in the roadway.
Friday, 8:52 a.m., 104 E. Mary Ann St., Liberty Center, Trey Ridenour, 21, Liberty Center, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 9:51 p.m., on Ohio 108 just south of Bonapart Drive, a vehicle driven by Laurie Elek, 42, Wauseon, struck a tire in the roadway, causing one of the vehicles tires to go flat.
Thursday, 10:24 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Scott Street, Trey Pontious, 28, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension in a traffic stop.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 7 a.m., on County Road 143 just past County Road 232 in Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Angelia Fahy, 54, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Wednesday, 7 p.m., on County Road 179 just past Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Justin Carnahan, 25, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Thursday, 2:28 a.m., on Ohio 637 just past Ohio 111 in Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by John Antoine, 56, 715 Moss St., Defiance, sustained heavy damage upon striking a deer.
Thursday, 10:45 p.m., on Ohio 66 just east of County Road 197 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Trevor Speiser, 29, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Friday, 7:54 a.m., on County Road N just north of County Road 1 in Amboy Township, Metamora-Amboy Fire and Rescue responded to a two-vehicle accident. One vehicle rolled onto its side and was fully engulfed. One individual was taken to local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
• Fires
McClure
Fire — Thursday, 2:26 p.m., firefighters from McClure and Liberty Center were called for mutual aid to Grand Rapids Fire Department at a structure fire just inside the Wood County line at 14638 Wapakoneta Road. McClure's tanker truck was dispatched and the aerial ladder truck from Liberty Center was requested.
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 1:36 p.m., at 123 E. Second St., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department, Highland and Noble townships were called to a structure fire. Upon arrival, they observed that there was mulch burning next to the the address.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.