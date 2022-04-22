• Area police reports

State Patrol---

Wednesday, 5:15 a.m., at milepost 23 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Boyd, 62, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance Police---

Friday, 1:36 a.m., at Hopkins and Seneca streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Margarita Bodhe, 66, 1117 Thurman St., struck a parked unoccupied vehicle and fled the scene but was later caught and cited for assured clear distance ahead. The vehicle that had been struck left the scene and was not identified.

Monday, 4:03 p.m., at Domersville Road and Second Street, a vehicle driven by Raymond Robbins, 67, 1523 Mustang Drive, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Brian Richard, 53, 1203 Ralston Ave. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Robbins was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane of travel.

Napoleon Police---

Wednesday, 1 p.m., at 255 W. Riverview Ave., Brittany Morroquin, 30, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant. She posted bond and was released.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments