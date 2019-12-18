• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 11, 12:40 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a truck driven by Jody Hurst, 48, Clay City, Ky., lost its trailer, which struck a guardrail. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Dec. 12, 6 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Henry County's Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Bryan Acres, 51, Sylvania, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Dec. 12, 9:25 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Cecilia West, 65, Farmington Hills, Mich., slid and struck a guardrail, coming to rest in a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. West was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 6, 5:05 a.m., Nikita Coleman, 31, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Dec. 6, 11:43 a.m., Shaun Holley, 25, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Dec. 6, 11:56 a.m., Edward Wall, 52, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 11:11 a.m., Kathleen Aschliman, 21, Paulding, was charged with telecommunications harassment following an alleged incident in the 06000 block of Jericho Road, Hicksville.
Friday, 1:30 p.m., Dustin Camp, 50, address unavailable, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 1:41 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by No Hsee, 23, Fort Wayne, attempted to pass a vehicle driven by Ah Pin Lay, 57, Buffalo, N.Y. Lay was also trying to pass a vehicle head of him. The two vehicles sideswiped each other. Hsee was cited for a passing violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 4:18 p.m., a theft was reported in the 17000 block of Lockwood Road.
Saturday, 12:55 a.m., on Ohio 15 near the U.S. 24 overpass in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Hayes, 47, Archbold, struck a sign, went over the curb and struck a second sign. Hayes was taken by law enforcement to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:24 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 18 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Jayme Jones, 40, Paulding, struck a utility pole and went through two yards. Jones was taken by a family member to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Jones was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 8:35 a.m, on Hagy Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Gustwiller, 67, Holgate, struck a dog. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 5:05 a.m., Sydneesha Thompson, 27, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant on indictment from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 5:07 a.m., Troy Brown, 45, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Monday, 6:20 a.m., on South Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Joshua Lautermilch, 33, 700 Kiser Road, struck a mailbox and came to rest in a yard. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 12:52 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Gwyn Kohls, 67, Continental, changed lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Mary Lyons, 48, 123 Seneca St. Kohls cited for failure to drive in marked lanes. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 11:45 p.m., Robert Engle, 31, 1403 Milwaukee Ave., was arrested on a Wood County warrant and cited for driving under suspension following an incident in the city.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 4:50 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by David Hicks, 45, Defiance, was struck by a semi that left the scene. Damage was heavy to Hicks' vehicle. Hicks was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 5:35 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Lindsey Naparstek, 36, Toledo, slid and struck a guardrail. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:58 a.m., on County Road X in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Dawn Moore, 56, Delta, slid and struck a mailbox. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 11:14 a.m., an assault was reported in the 00260 block of Township Road N, Napoleon.
Monday, 1:41 p.m., at Ohio routes 110 and 65, a semi driven by Brian Spradlin 52, Liberty Center, turned and struck a vehicle driven by Dennis Panning, 63, Deshler. Spradlin was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 7:13 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Camren Foster, 16, Liberty Center, left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 8:29 a.m., on North Street in Deshler, a vehicle driven by Cora Curtis, 29, Grand Rapids, slid and struck a CSX railroad signal post. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 11:23 a.m., Marcela Wright, 31, no permanent address, was charged with falsification after an alleged incident at Napoleon Public Library, 310 W. Clinton St., and take to CCNO.
Monday, 11:35 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Avenue.
Tuesday afternoon, police investigated a report of a man who allegedly had entered homes in the city. Officers were searching for the man for a couple hours. No further information was available at press time.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 7:48 a.m., at Brunell and Sycamore streets, a vehicle driven by Leanne Pownall, 16, Wauseon, slid and struck a vehicle driven by Mitchell Slattery, 59, Edon. Pownall was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
