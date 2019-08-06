• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 6:20 a.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County, a vehicle driven by Shawn Keesecker, 53, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:35 p.m., on U.S. 20A, a vehicle driven by Vidit Agarwal, 30, Cleveland, was northbound and made a U-turn. A northbound motorcycle ridden by Zachary Walsh, 26, Montpelier, struck the side of Agarwal's vehicle. Damage was moderate to Agarwal's vehicle and heavy to Walsh's.
Sunday, 3:11 a.m., on Williams County Road 5, a vehicle driven by Michael Sabins, 22, West Unity, struck a culvert and fence. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Sabins was taken to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries.
Monday, 9:36 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, the windshield on a Defiance police cruiser driven by Lee Martinez, 52, Defiance, was struck by a stone from a truck that left the scene. Damage was light to the cruiser.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, Marcus Tressler, 20, Evansport, was charged with rape after an alleged incident in the county and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Friday, 3:04 p.m., an air conditioner was reported stolen in the 04000 block of Buckskin Road, Hicksville.
Friday, 5:36 p.m., a cornfield was vandalized in the 15000 block of County Road 424, Sherwood.
Friday, 8:51 p.m., Rafael Vasquez II, 21, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 8:54 p.m., Cynthia Workman, 48, Van Wert, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 4:31 a.m., Rebecca Kirkland, 37, Defiance, and Mario Zaragoza, 37, Decatur, Ind., were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 15000 block of Dohoney Road.
Saturday, 7:26 p.m., field tile was reported vandalized on Sausman Road, Sherwood.
Saturday, 11:57 p.m., Douglas Commisso, 34, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 01000 block of Christy Road.
Monday, 5:46 a.m., David Brummett, 29, Hicksville, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court while at CCNO.
Monday, 5:48 a.m., Aaron Garrett, 33, Montpelier, was served warrants from Defiance Municipal Court and Defiance County Common Pleas Court while at CCNO.
Monday, 6:22 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 21000 block of Scott Road.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 5:20 a.m., Joseph Robinson Sr., 37, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., was charged with menacing and telecommunications harassment after an alleged incident in the 100 block of West Pinewood Avenue.
Thursday, 5:58 a.m., Jay King Jr., 25, 1348 S. Jackson Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 3:24 p.m., Shallus Beatty, 25, 06909 Ohio 66, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the city.
Saturday, 7:01 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Sunday, 2:12 a.m., Donovan Ray Jr., 21, 1876 Maumee Drive, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Hopkins Street.
Sunday, 2:27 a.m., Veronica Hinojosa, 38, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Hopkins Street.
Sunday, 2:03 p.m., a theft from a parked vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Milwaukee Avenue.
Sunday, 2:26 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at JCPenney, 1500 N. Clinton St.
Sunday, 4:50 p.m., Michael Baughman, 56, 909 Downs St., was charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest after an alleged incident at the residence.
Sunday, 10:48 p.m., Andrew McMahan, Grand Rapids, was arrested on a TPO violation after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Madison Street.
Sunday, 10:53 p.m., an assault was reported on Ottawa Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Sunday, 11:45 p.m., a parked vehicle was reportedly entered in the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue. Nothing was taken.
Monday, 2:24 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of Wayne Avenue.
Hicksville Police
Sunday, David Brummett, 29, Hicksville, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Spencerville Street.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 3:44 p.m., on County Road 17, north of County Road C1, Pleasant Township, a northbound semi driven by William McClain, 50, Ottawa, traveled off the right side of the roadway, rolled and caught fire. McClain was treated at the scene for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:07 p.m., on County Road 18, north of Ohio 18, Flatrock Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Steven Leaders, 42, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 2:47 p.m., on County Road 13, south of County Road U2, Liberty Township, a northbound motorcycle driven by Levi Frysinger, 23, Napoleon, reportedly began to pass another vehicle, braked for oncoming traffic, and slid off the right side of the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch. Frysinger was taken by Liberty Rescue to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, where a condition update was unavailable. Damage was heavy to the motorcycle.
Saturday, 4:24 p.m., on Ohio 108, south of County Road L, Flatrock Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Destry Rothman, 23, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:58 p.m., Evan Mahlman, 59, Napoleon, was charged with violating a protection order and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 11:20 p.m., a dog was reported running loose in the 00800 block of U.S. 6, Napoleon.
Sunday, 1:22 a.m., an assault was reported in the 200 block of South Wilhelm Street, Holgate. The incident is under investigation.
Sunday, 8:45 a.m., a trash can was reported stolen in the 00800 block of County Road 14. It was recovered.
Sunday, 1:09 p.m., on Ohio 18, east of Ohio 108, Holgate, a southbound semi driven by Esteban Cordova III, 40, reportedly began a left turn, traveled left of center and collided with a westbound vehicle driven by Lowell Orthwein, 80, Holgate. No injuries were reported. Damage was light to Orthwein's vehicle and no damage was reported to Cordova's.
Sunday, 1:44 p.m., on County Road 424, south of County Road M, Flatrock Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Leann Gerken, 59, 25828 Watson Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 2:54 a.m., Caleb Rocha, 18, Wauseon, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Glenwood Avenue.
Saturday, 7:11 p.m., Trevor Carter, 19, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 10:39 p.m., Medel Rodriquez-Moreno, 26, Fayette, was charged with assault, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Beckham Street, and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 12:18 a.m., Brant Ward, 28, Napoleon, was charged with abusing harmful intoxicants after an alleged incident in the 1200 block of Scott Street.
Sunday, 12:28 a.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of North Perry Street.
Sunday, 12:55 p.m., Lorenzo Escobar, 28, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Findlay.
Sunday, 2:35 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of Bradford Street.
Sunday, 1 p.m., an attempted burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Sunday, 5:18 p.m., Bradley Sowers, 24, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 800 block of Daggett Drive.
• Fires
Hicksville
Fire — Saturday, 4:25 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide alarm at 139 W. High St.
Fire — Monday, 4:50 a.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire at 10991 Clemmer Road, Hicksville.
Ney-Washington Township
Fire — Saturday, 9:32 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 05050 The Bend Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Saturday, 4:42 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 1285 N. Shoop Ave.
