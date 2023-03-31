Area police reports

Monday, 5:58 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tina Connell, 50, Bryan, struck a deer causing functional damage.
Tuesday, 3:18 p.m., on Williams County's U.S. 127, a southbound vehicle driven by Carl Perkins, 63, West Unity, failed to yield when turning left and was struck in the rear by a northbound vehicle driven by Alan Flory, 52, Bryan. Perkins was cited with failure to yield. Both vehicles had minor damage.
Defiance police---
Tuesday, 12:09 p.m., on Fourth Street and Clinton, a vehicle driven by William Jurcevich, 46, 1771 Iroquois CT, was reversing from an angled parking spot on Fourth Street and struck a vehicle driven by Jessica Alvarez, 50, 724 Harrison Avenue. Jurcevich was charged with improper backing.
Paulding sheriff---
March 20, 12:55 p.m., 417 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, Robert Shaw, 33, and Cameron Allen, 36, no address given for either, were transported from Allen County Jail to Paulding County Jail to face charges on pending warrants there.
Saturday, 6:54 p.m., at 615 Fourth St., Latty, Tom Farsht, 18, no address given, was arrested on an assault warrant.
Paulding police---
Wednesday, 5:06 p.m., on N Williams Street, a stopped southbound vehicle driven by Jason Justinger, 39, 616 Seneca Street, was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Abby Moore, 18, Grover Hill. Moore's vehicle sustained minor damage while Justinger's sustained functional damage.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 1:50 p.m., on South Shoop Avenue approaching Edgewood Drive, a vehicle driven by Leroy Carman, 74, Wauseon, drove out of the driveway of Fulton County Health Center and struck the passenger side of a trailer being towed by Michael Whitney, 36, Napoleon. Carman was cited with failure to yield from private drive.
Fire---
Jewell
Thursday, 10:34 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a shed fire at 7104 Defiance-Henry County Line Road. South Richland and Florida-Flatrock Township fire departments were called as well. The shed was destroyed.
