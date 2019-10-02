• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 6:44 a.m., on Glenburg Road, a vehicle driven by Carrie Sheets, 29, 04859 Glenburg Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Sept. 24, 9:57 a.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Wagner, 40, 418 First St., struck a vehicle driven by Christopher Keller, 25, 620 Henry St. Wagner was cited for a lane change violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 12:23 a.m., Anthony Gonzales, 27, Toledo, was charged with menacing by stalking and burglary after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Kiser Road. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Monday, 8:39 a.m., Shawn Guelde, 26, 517 E. Second St., was charged with domestic violence, disrupting public services and child endangering after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Hees Court. He was taken to CCNO.
Monday, 7:04 p.m., a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, reported stolen from Saginaw, Mich., was recovered on Frank Street.
Hicksville Police
Saturday, 3:28 a.m., change was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Saturday, 8:49 a.m., change was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Ogen Street.
Saturday, 9:22 a.m., change was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Ogen Street.
Monday, 8:17 a.m., an assault was reported in the 900 block of East High Street. The incident is under investigation.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 9:03 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 00100 block of Ohio 66, Ridgeville Township. The incident is under investigation.
Tuesday, 9:07 a.m., a break-in was reported in the 00300 block of County Road 1, Deshler.
Tuesday, 9:50 a.m., a theft of an aluminum mold was reported in the 500 block of West Joe E. Brown Avenue, Holgate.
Tuesday, 12:10 p.m., on County Road S in Freedom Township, a mirror on a vehicle driven by Thomas Geahlen, 35, Holgate, clipped the mirror on a parked vehicle owned by Gerken Leasing Co., Napoleon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Sept. 24, 8:41 a.m., on Woodlawn Ave., a truck driven by Kayla Canyon, 26, Hamilton, Ontario, attempted to turn around and made ruts in yards. She was cited for having a truck off route. The vehicle was not damaged.
Friday, 9:28 p.m., in the 600 block of West Maumee Avenue, a parked vehicle owned by Joshua Rabe, 636 W. Maumee Ave., was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to Rabe's vehicle.
Fulton Sheriff
Sept. 25, 6:59 a.m., on County Road F, a vehicle driven by David Zamora, 31, Archbold, struck a dog. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:56 a.m., on County Road AC in Clinton Township, mirrors collided on passing vehicles driven by Marta Stoepfel, 42, Swanton, and Aubrey Cook, 17, Delta. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 5:10 a.m., on Oak Street, a vehicle driven by Sarah Clingaman, 53, Toledo, turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle driven by Sean Flack, 28, Wauseon, causing a collision. Clingaman was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. No injuries were reported.
Monday, 6:57 a.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Donald Reynolds, 73, Napoleon, reportedly missed a turn. Reynolds turned around in a yard after missing a private drive. The Reynolds vehicle re-entered the roadway and struck a vehicle driven by David Baughey, 58, Wauseon, and left the roadway again. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 4:52 p.m., firefighters were called a false alarm at 925 Carpenter Road.
Highland Township
Fire — Monday, 2:09 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 17030 Harris Road.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 5:45 a.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn at 10860 Ohio 2, Hicksville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.