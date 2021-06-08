• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 1:35 p.m., on County Road G in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by John Shindledecker, 49, Toledo, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Saturday, 10:40 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Crane Township, in the passing lane, a vehicle driven by Hannah St. John, 24, Fort Wayne, Ind., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 1:26 a.m., on Ohio 66 just south of the intersection of Allen Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Doan, 62, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Friday, 4:44 p.m., north of Hammersmith Road on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Laurie Lucas, 68, 19861 Ohio 111, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Friday, 7:25 p.m., on Hammersmith Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Brittany Mick, 34, 19444 Hammersmith Road, struck a deer. Light damage was reported to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:45 p.m., on the Defiance Williams County Line Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Patrick Sines, 20, Bryan, went off the roadway when Sines looked down at his phone. Damage to the vehicle was light. Sines was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Defiance Police
Friday, 5:37 p.m., at 955 N. Clinton St., Nathaniel Long, 38, 512 Pontiac Drive, was served a warrant for probation violation.
Saturday, 1:50 p.m., at 137 Elliot Road, Joshua Grubb, 31, Cecil, was arrested for theft and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Saturday, 5:38 p.m., at 961 High St., a vehicle driven by Clara Haller, 32, Edon, struck a vehicle driven by Jamie Sholl, 47, Hicksville. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 11:21 a.m., on Ohio 108, a northbound vehicle driven by Aaron Zapata, 31, Napoleon, left the roadway on the west side, spun around and struck a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle. Zapata was cited with failing to have reasonable control of the vehicle, DUI, and driving under FRA suspension.
Saturday, 12:38 p.m., on County Road 424, a semi-tractor trailer driven by Daniel Chapman, 75, Adrian, Mich., struck a vehicle driven by Robert Creps, 64, Liberty Center. Damage to both vehicles was light; Chapman was cited with improper backing.
Sunday, 11:32 p.m., at 17569 Ohio 18 in Defiance, Russell Grimes, 43, Defiance address, was cited for disorderly conduct.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 9:01 p.m., at Appian Avenue and Meekison Street, on a traffic stop Jeffrey Ruehl, 34, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension, and arrested on a warrant from Lucas County, and and handed over to authorities there.
Sunday, 12:59 a.m., at 325 E. Washington St., Jeremy Distell, 37, Maumee, was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 9:34 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Jeremy Distell, 37, Maumee, was served a warrant for assault.
Fulton Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:31 p.m., at U.S. 20 A and Ohio 66 in German Township,
Friday, 7:47 p.m., on Ohio routes 2 and 66 in German Township, a motorcycle operated by Roger Knape, 57, Archbold, failed to negotiate the curve and laid down the motorcycle in the roadway. Damage to the vehicle was moderate. Knape sustained possible injury but was not seen. Passenger, Anny Santillan-Knape, 54, Archbold, sustained suspected minor injury but was not seen at the accident. He was cited with failure to control.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire —
