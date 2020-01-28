• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 20, 7:23 a.m., on County Road 143 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by William Carlisle, 31, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Jan. 21, 12:32 p.m., on U.S. 20A in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Joyce Kohlhofer, 65, Swanton, turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Robert Kendall, 66, Bryan, causing a collision. Kohlhofer was taken by Wauseon to the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Kendall sought treatment at Community Hospital and Medical Center, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Kohlhofer was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Jan. 22, 10:23 p.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Magan Gay, 33, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 8:59 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Allison Vermilion, 23, Archbold, struck a mailbox and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 12:26 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Trent Davis, 19, Wauseon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Emery Crawford, 85, Wauseon. The Davis vehicle then drove through a ditch and came to rest in a field. Davis was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Saturday, 8:02 p.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Auston Bockleman, 32, Liberty Center, struck a raccoon. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:05 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Billy Hall, 52, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 12:04 a.m., on Glenburg Road, a vehicle driven by Maigan Brust, 24, 515 Pearl St., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 10:07 a.m., Brandy Grandey, 41, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 1:38 a.m., Christian Malzahn, 23, Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 6:08 p.m., on The Bend Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Barbara Rosebrock, 60, Ney, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 1:45 p.m., Wallace Ordway, 67, 07502 Stever Road, was charged with violating a protection order after an alleged incident in the 07700 block of Stever Road. He was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 3:26 p.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Lena Bassett, 17, Hicksville, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Amy Thomas, 37, 2186 Hawthorne Drive. Bassett's passenger, Raylynn Miler, 17, 1545 S. Clinton St., was taken by South Richland EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Bassett was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Bassett vehicle and moderate to the Thomas vehicle.
Saturday, 12:24 a.m., Dylan Jordan, 24, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 12:25 a.m., Tyler Rohrs, 28, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 12:26 a.m., Luke Daenans, 21, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 12:27 a.m., Kayla Hahn, 21, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Saturday, 12:30 a.m., Josh Meyer, 21, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Saturday, 8:52 a.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 100 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood.
Sunday, 5:45 p.m., a 12-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 26000 block of Elizabeth Street and taken to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center.
Sunday, 8:13 p.m., Craig Koch, 47, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 9:09 p.m., Lance McGee, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Monday, 11:29 a.m., construction equipment was reported stolen from the 100 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood.
Saturday, 7:40 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Steven Emenhiser, 62, Defiance, struck an animal. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Friday, 9:10 p.m., Brandon Plummer, 31, Defiance, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 800 block of Dolan Street. He was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 9:07 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Sunday, 11:54 a.m., Jessee Hill, 625 Tiedeman Ave., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Kroger, 1890 E. Second St.
Sunday, 1:40 p.m., a car was reported vandalized in the 200 block of Pearl Street.
Sunday, 5:09 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 1000 block of North Clinton Street.
Monday, 11:37 a.m., Patsy Ankney, 31, 13519 Horace St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 1:13 p.m., James Braley, 33, Liberty Center, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after an alleged incident in the 300 block of East Street, Liberty Center.
Saturday, 6:33 p.m., County Road 6 and Township Road A in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Jada Jacobi, 20, Leipsic, failed to negotiate a jog in the roadway and went out of control on a snow-covered roadway. The vehicle struck a road sign and ditch before coming to rest on its side. Jacobi was taken by Deshler EMS to Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center, Ottawa, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 10:51 p.m., on County Road 2 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Pultz, 25, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 11:56 a.m., a burglary was reported on Ohio 65.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 8:14 p.m., Ryan Gainor, 27, Dayton, was arrested on a warrant from Bowling Green.
Wauseon Police
Saturday, 7:38 a.m., on Madison Street, a vehicle driven by Joseph Hale, 39, Wauseon, was backing from a driveway and struck a parked vehicle owned by Gabriela Barajas, Wauseon. Damage was moderate to the Barajas vehicle, while the Hale vehicle was not damaged.
Williams Sheriff
Jan. 20, 4:28 p.m., on County Road D in Center Township, a vehicle driven by William Muehlfeld, 66, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by William Reed, 64, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
