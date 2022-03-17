• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 6:55 a.m., at milepost 8 on Ohio 2 in Williams County’s Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tatianna Storrs, 26, West Unity, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
March 9, 4:55 a.m., at Clinton and Juliet streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Jacqueline Snyder, 47, 1983 Jefferson Ave. Apt. 11, struck a parked vehicle on Clinton Street and pushed it off the roadway. Snyder’s vehicle continued off the roadway and struck the residence at 635 Clinton St. Both vehicles were disabled and Snyder was treated by Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. She was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 8:14 p.m., at 1120 Hotel Drive, Glen Kunkle, 34, no known address, was arrested for physical control, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 7:47 a.m., at Jefferson Avenue north of Greenler Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Jasmyn Saldana, 16, 1102 Harrison Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Armandina Chavez-Perez, 16, 170 Wilson St. There was light damage to both vehicles and Saldana was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 9:27 p.m., at 1960 Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Alexis Stewart, 28, 616 Hopkins St., was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 5:44 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kieara Franks, 29, Hamler, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 3:56 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Deven Bethel, 22, Deshler, was disabled when it went left of center, left the roadway, struck a driveway culvert and went airborne. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch striking several trees on the way. Bethel was treated by Damascus Township EMS for possible injuries. He was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Tuesday, 10:45 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Dawn Leady, 57, Fayette, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 1:02 a.m., at 620 Independence Drive, Michelle Cordes, 34, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County and transferred to their custody.
Tuesday, 10:11 a.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., James Marcum, 35, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 10:12 p.m., on Ohio 613 east of County Road 33 in Benton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Daleigh Davis, 23, Paulding, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.