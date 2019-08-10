• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 1, 4:31 p.m., on Ohio 281, north of East Second Street, a vehicle driven by David Jones, 53, Defiance, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Hayley Huffman, 22, Defiance. Jones was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Jones vehicle and heavy to the Huffman vehicle.
Aug. 1, 11:04 p.m., on Elliott Road, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Leininger, 54, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Aug. 3, 1:50 a.m., on Cicero Road, a vehicle driven by Kenneth Spillers, 35, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Aug. 3, 6:06 a.m., on Seevers Road, a vehicle driven by Ramona Dearmond, 23, Fort Wayne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 12:06 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 1100 block of West Street, Evansport.
Friday, 7:48 a.m., Rebecca Woodring, 42, Delta, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 12:08 p.m., a theft was reported in the 26000 block of Ohio 18.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 12:29 a.m., Jessica Perry, 36, 21679 Parkview Drive, was arrested on a warrant from Lucas County and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 7:03 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Thursday, 8:19 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of Moss Street.
Thursday, 10:47 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 900 block of South Jefferson Avenue.
Thursday, 9:55 p.m., Larry Frye, 40, 2050 Royal Oak Ave., was charged with OVI, driving under suspension and failure to drive in marked lanes following a traffic stop on Harrison Avenue. He was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 12:04 p.m., Shallus Beatty, 25, 702 Pierce St., was charged with possession of heroin, disorderly conduct, OVI, driving under suspension and fictitious plates following an alleged incident at Diehl Park, Ralston Avenue. He was taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 7:59 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1600 block of East Riverview Avenue.
Thursday, 8:17 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Daggett Drive.
Thursday, 9:09 p.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of Fifth Street.
Thursday, 11:29 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of Wood Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.