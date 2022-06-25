State Patrol---
Monday, 11:50 a.m., on U.S. 24, at the U.S. 127 overpass in Paulding County's Crane Township, a westbound dump truck driven by Matthew Eustler, 40, Botkins, sustained disabling damage when the dump bed fell off after striking the overpass. Eustler was cited for unsecured load.
Monday, 6:18 p.m., at Adams Ridge and Banner School roads in Defiance County's Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kailea Holbrook, 30, Bryan, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Teresa Ysasaga, 25, Pasadena, Md., and both vehicles had disabling damage. Ysasaga and Holbrook, along with passengers in Ysasaga's vehicle, Rosa Rodriguez, 66, Panama City, Fla., and Maricela Villarreal, 10, 4204 W. Rolling Meadows Blvd., Defiance, were transported to ProMedica Regional Hospital by Richland Township EMS for suspected minor injuries. Ysasaga was cited for failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
Wednesday, 12:15 a.m., on County Road 12C in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Wanda Clark, 61, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:01 p.m., on Watson Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Brent parks, 42, 28580 Ohio 18, Defiance, sustained disabling damage when it crossed the center line, left the south side of the roadway and struck a pole where it came to a controlled rest. Parks was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police---
Wednesday, 12:52 p.m., 1960 E. Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Michael Lash, 19, 1567 S. Clinton St., was arrested on a protection order violation and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 2:17 p.m., at Sessions Avenue and Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Cassidy Jones, 23, Antwerp, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Daniel Ducatt, 82, 1901 Tanglewood Drive, and both vehicles had light damage. Ducatt was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 10:58 a.m., at 500 Perry St., Paulding, Carl Wright IV, 31, Cloverdale, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and he was taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff---
Wednesday, 1:23 a.m., at 200 block of S. Damascus St., Liberty Center, Cody Kaufman, 19, New Alexandria, was charged with sale of liquor to underage person.
Wednesday, 1:54 p.m., at 589 E. Riverview Ave., Napoleon, James Doan, 32, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and transported to CCNO.
Thursday, 3:44 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, three vehicles sustained disabling damage when a westbound vehicle driven by Christina Hill, 37, Liberty Center, failed to yield on a left turn. Hill's vehicle was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by William Smith, 60, Napoleon, and then was struck by a vehicle driven by Kaleb Gigax, 18, Archbold. Hill was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected serious injuries and passenger, Maci Hill, 8, Liberty Center, had possible injuries but was not treated. Smith also had possible injuries but was not treated. Hill was cited for failure to yield right of way on a left turn.
Thursday, 6:44 p.m., at 226 County Road U 1, Liberty Township, Maria Culler, 26, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant from Wood County.
Friday, midnight, at 724 County Road 424 9, Liberty Township, Dalton Iffland, 21, Liberty Center, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 1:41 a.m., on County Road 424 in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Autumn Valdez, 33, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a raccoon.
Napoleon Police---
June 17, 8:26 a.m., at Scott Street and Woodlawn Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Sebastian Shockey, 28, Napoleon, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Carolyn Maassel, 79, 29135 Youngman Road, Defiance. Shockey's vehicle had light damage and Maassel's vehicle had disabling damage. Shockey was cited for expired or no operator's license.
June 17, 11:31 a.m., on Riverview Avenue, east of Enterprise Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Mary Brubaker, 67, Hamler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
June 17, 12:14 p.m., at Shelby and Scott streets, a vehicle driven by Abigail Bostelman, 69, Napoleon, backed up and struck the front of a vehicle driven by William Witte, 63, Malinta. Witte's vehicle had light damage and Bostelman's had no damage.
Fulton Sheriff---
Monday, 5:37 a.m., on County Road 24, north of County Road B in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Bryce Bouman, 25, Springboro, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:06 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Dustin Chase, 33, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., at U.S. 20A and Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, an unidentified northbound vehicle turned left in front of a motorcycle driven by Ivan Brewer, 68, Ashland, Ky., and fled the scene. Brewer's motorcycle had moderate damage but he was not injured.
