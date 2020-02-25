• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 4:47 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Rachell Hicks, 43, Alvordton, attempted to pass a vehicle driven by Timothy Herman, 19, Napoleon, causing a collision. Hicksville was cited for a passing violation. Damage was heavy to the Hicks vehicle and moderate to the Herman vehicle.
Sunday, 10:17 p.m., on Rosebrock Road in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Guilford, 37, 10837 Rosebrock Road, struck a tree. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 8:34 p.m., Michael Gonzales, 45, Hicksville, was charged with domestic violence and being a fugitive from justice from Indiana. The incident occurred in the 10000 block of Farmer Mark Road, Mark Center. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 2:29 a.m., Braedan Hart, 21, Mark Center, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop at U.S. 127 and Lockwood Road.
Sunday, 11:04 a.m., Matthew Gibson, 31, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 11:07 a.m., Donna Haase, 59, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 11:11 a.m., Johnathon Hornish, 30, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 11:13 a.m., Eugene Terrell, 49, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 11:14 a.m., Johnathon Herder, 41, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 4:26 a.m., Melody Grindle, 23, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 1:25 p.m., Joseph Black, 48, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant.
Defiance Police
Friday, 12:30 p.m., on Greenler Street, a vehicle driven by Adam McHale, 35, Cutler Bay, Fla., backed from a private drive and struck a fire hydrant. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 3:33 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.
Friday, 6:05 p.m., Kirsten Hollis, 29, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant.
Friday, 6:57 p.m., Robert Monroe, 45, 502 N. Clinton St., was charged with telecommunications harassment after an alleged in the 100 block of Ottawa Avenue.
Saturday, 2:36 a.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 500 block of Hopkins Street.
Sunday, 7:57 a.m., Phil Lopez Jr., 32, 919 Jefferson Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 1:26 a.m., Thomas Porter, 23, 509 River Road, was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 7:06 a.m., on County Road 11C in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Sandra Tanner, 61, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:56 p.m., a break-in was reported at a vacant home in the 00100 block of County Road P.
Friday, 7:14 p.m., on Ohio 18 at the railroad tracks in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Melissa Haver, 40, 26604 Winchester Drive, drove onto the railroad tracks and caused heavy damage to the vehicle. She was charged with OVI.
Friday, 8 p.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Froelich, 23, Napoleon, left the roadway and came to rest along the riverbank. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:58 a.m., Dustin Malecki, 36, Deshler, was charged with domestic violence, obstructing official business, OVI and driving under suspension after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Washington Street, Hamler.
Saturday, 8:20 p.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Kenneth Haase, 82, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 9:52 p.m., Brent Allen, 54, Defiance, was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident on North First Street, Ridgeville Corners, and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 11:17 a.m., a television was reported stolen from the 500 block of Union Street, McClure.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 5:58 p.m., a theft was reported in the 900 block of Lumbard Street.
Friday, 6:22 p.m., Morgan Jones, 19, Bowling Green, was arrested on a two warrants.
Saturday, 3:26 a.m., Nathan Kuhlman, 30, Napoleon, was charged with felonious assault, child endangering and domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1800 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Saturday, 7:56 p.m., Carolyn Gorman, 59, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Northcrest Drive.
Saturday, 10:18 p.m., Jess Hernandez, 69, Napoleon, was charged with public intoxication after an alleged incident on Avon Place.
Sunday, 6:50 p.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of Carey Street.
Sunday, 8:40 p.m., Timothy Vogt, 42, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Grenwich Drive.
• Fires
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 11:10 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 415 Ogen St.
Fire — Monday, 11:31 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 510 W. High St.
Jewell
Fire — Monday, 6:17 a.m., firefighters were called to a leaf fire at 26773 County Road 424.
Wauseon
Fire — Saturday, 10:06 a.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 09645 County Road 17.
Fire — Saturday, 8:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire at Fulton County roads K and 16. Additional information was unavailable.
Fire — Sunday, 5:38 a.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 612 W. Park St.
