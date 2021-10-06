• Police reports
Defiance Police
Thursday, 12:59 p.m., at High and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Kelley Foor, 29, 419 Holgate Ave., backed into a vehicle driven by Brittani Treat, 37, 1649 Fairlawn St., causing light damage to both vehicles. Foor was cited with improper starting and backing.
Thursday, 6:57 p.m., at East Second and Main streets, an unidentified vehicle crossed over the lane into the path of a vehicle driven by Whitney Rodriguez, 27, 19 Deville Drive, causing Rodriguez' vehicle up onto the curb and damaging the tires and rims of the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Friday, 1:49 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Downs Street, a vehicle driven by Rogelio Benavides, 52, 261 Gray St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Susan Morris, 70, 1748 Seminole Ave. Benavides' vehicle had heavy damage while Morris' vehicle had light damage. Benavides was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 10:15 a.m., at 700 Kiser Road, Dillon Freed, 27, Hicksville, was arrested for criminal trespassing and released.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 2:03 p.m., at 124 Yeager St., a vehicle driven by Jennifer King, 34, 124 Yeager St., backed from a private drive into a vehicle driven by Eulla Dotson, 47, Napoleon, causing light damage to both vehicles.
Saturday, 7:52 a.m., at Maumee Avenue and Perry Street, a semi driven by Donald Bressler, 59, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Christine Hattemer, 55, New Bavaria, causing light damage to both vehicles.
Monday, 4:05 p.m., at 881 Daggett Drive, Steven Dunbar, 19, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
