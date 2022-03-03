• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 11:46 a.m., at County Road 16 and County Road D in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Judith Wiles, 81, Edgerton, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Rodney Kern, 56, Bryan. Both vehicles had functional damage and Wiles was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Tuesday, 7:15 p.m., at milepost 15 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Adam Roth, 47, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 11:16 p.m., on Ohio 15 near Mansfield Road in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Richard Cline, 32, Continental, sustained light damage when a deer struck it.
Tuesday, 6:30 a.m., on Harding Road north of Garman Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Leslie King, 61, 22816 McCollister Road, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Friday, 1:52 p.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a vehicle driven by Jean Hall, 75, 515 Elbert St., attempted a right turn and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Gary Fairchild, 53, Sherwood. Both vehicles had light damage and Hall was cited with a turning violation at an intersection.
Monday, 11 a.m., at Third Street and Jefferson Avenue, backing out of a parking space, a vehicle driven by Larry Wieland, 78, 816 Jefferson Ave., struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Nanette Weakley, 112 Cleveland Ave. and both vehicles had light damage. Wieland was cited for a starting and backing violation.
Monday, 4:44 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Sweet, 31, 1493 Terrawenda Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Victoria Spencer, 74, Oakwood. Both vehicles had light damage and Sweet was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Hicksville Police
Monday, 7:25 a.m., on Bryan Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Chase Pask, 18, Hicksville, was disabled when it struck a telephone pole as it attempted to turn into the Shell gas station. Pask was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 12:21 p.m., at Main and Arthur streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Amy Skinner, 50, Bryan, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Todd Rasey, 56, Butler, Ind., and caused light damage to both vehicles. Rasey was cited with failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 5:56 a.m., at milepost 51.8 on U.S. 24 in Pleasant Township, a semi driven by Manuel Gonzalez Reyes, 47, Las Vegas, Nev., struck a semi driven by Bilal Khan, 40, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and both semis were disabled. It is not clear which semi crossed over the center line.
Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., at 071 Ohio 109, Napoleon, Tyson Bailey, 41, Pioneer, was charged with drug abuse and possession of controlled substance, and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 10:35 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Macy Miller, 22, McClure, was disabled when it struck a dog that entered the roadway.
Napoleon Police
Feb. 23, 10:53 a.m., at Haley and Leonard streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Lyle Weirauch, 76, Napoleon, struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Lindsey Eagleston, Napoleon. Weirauch's vehicle had light damage and Eagleston's had heavy damage.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 5:45 a.m., on County Road 111 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Oliver King, 36, 904 Corwin St., Defiance, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Sunday, 6:47 a.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Carol Perkins, 59, West Unity, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Fire
Defiance — Wednesday, 4:02 p.m., city firefighters were called to investigate a leaking gas pump at Shell, 1841 E. Second St. Defiance County EMA also was called. The leak was contained and the pump shut off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.