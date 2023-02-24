Area police reports
State patrol---
Monday, 7 p.m., near milepost 6 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Bryant Orick, 31, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 8:07 a.m., on County Road 13, near County Road G in Williams County's Superior Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Marsha Phipps, 80, Pioneer, sustained heavy front-end damage when it crossed over the center line, left the roadway to the east and struck a utility pole. Phipps was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Health and Wellness Center, Bryan for suspected serious injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 6:45 a.m., on Domersville Road, near Brandt Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a southbound vehicle driven by William Rosebrock, 63, 30500 County Road 424, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:46 a.m., at Ohio routes 114 and 637 in Grover Hill, Paulding County, a northbound CCNO vehicle driven by Michael Dobbins, 38, 1519 Terrawenda Drive, Defiance, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Jaiden Lammers Selhorst, 20, Miller City. Lammers Selhorst had suspected minor injuries but was not treated. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and Dobbins was cited for failure to yield.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 10:58 p.m., on Ohio 66, south of Banner School Road in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Shawn Kolbe, 62, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Saturday, 1:41 a.m., at Deatrick and Perry streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Ashtyn Aden, 26, 2015 S. Mistywood Court, attempted a left turn and struck the curb, causing heavy damage to the vehicle and the tires to deflate. Aden was cited for a stop sign violation.
Tuesday, 2:11 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue, south of Horace Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Juan Rodriguez, 59, 352 Rosewood Ave., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 9:38 p.m., at 1900 Langlan Drive, Stephanie Charles, 45, 316 E. Rosewood Ave., was arrested for menacing by stalking and burglary and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 3:52 p.m., at 844 N. Clinton St., Jimmy Traxler, 37, Northtown Estates, was cited for disorderly conduct and released with a summons.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 5:38 a.m., on County Road T, near County Road 15 in Freedom Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mark Elling, 64, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 2:03 a.m., on County Road W, near County Road 2 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Zebadiah Hites, 27, Weston, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 7:34 a.m., on U.S. 24, just east of the Oakwood Avenue overpass, a westbound vehicle driven by Cody Workman, 36, Cecil, attempted to change lanes and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Manuel Double, 36, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wednesday, 4:36 p.m., at East Washington and North Perry streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kylee Gerken, 17, Napoleon, failed to yield when attempting a left turn and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Christopher Luzny, 58, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Paulding sheriff---
Feb. 17, 7:57 p.m., at 15041 Road 169, Oakwood, Shon Cantu, 26, Oakwood, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County common pleas for felony theft.
Saturday, 1:33 p.m., at 500 E. Perry St., Paulding, Richard Emerling, 51, Paulding, was charged with vandalism for damaging the sprinkler system inside the Paulding County Jail.
Tuesday, 9:14 p.m., on Ohio 637, north of County Road 24 in Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christine Garber, 16, Ohio City, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway to the east and struck a utility pole. Garber sustained suspected serious injuries and was taken to Van Wert Health Hospital by Grover Hill EMS. She was cited for failure to control.
Fulton sheriff---
Sunday, 4:43 a.m., on U.S. 20A, east of County Road 16 in Clinton Township, a westbound Evans Delivery Co., Inc., truck driven by Robert Aleshire, 67, Delta, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:41 p.m., on Ohio 66, near U.S. 20A in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Alexander Lopez, 22, Alvordton, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
