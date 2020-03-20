• Police reports

Defiance Police

Thursday, 9:42 a.m., an electrical box wire was vandalized in the 1000 block of South Clinton Street.

Hicksville Police

Sunday, 1:31 p.m., Rafael Vasquez, 22, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 8:10 a.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 100 block of Grenwich Drive.

Wednesday, 12:51 p.m., Jared Bauman, 34, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 12:51 p.m., Bailey Malosh, 21, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 4:17 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.

Wednesday, 5:50 p.m., Mary Burdue, 78, Napoleon, was served a summons for criminal trespassing after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.

Wednesday, 5:59 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of Huddle Road.

• Fires

Jewell

Fire — Wednesday, 10:01 p.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn at Ohio 18 and Kepler Road. Providing mutual aid was South Richland Fire Department.

Wauseon

Fire — Wednesday, 9:31 p.m., firefighters were called to a shed fire at 245 Vine St., Wauseon.

