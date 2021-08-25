• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 5:34 p.m., at Watson and Highland Center roads in Defiance County's Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Catherine Giesige, 72, 16285 Painter Road, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Autumn Rippetoe, 20, 1216 Karnes Ave. Rippetoe and infant in her vehicle, Averly Riethman, same address, were treated at the scene by Highland Township EMS for possible injuries. Both vehicles had moderate damage.
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 17, 10:25 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Christopher Church, 30, Defiance, was served a warrant for domestic violence from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Aug. 18, 8:31 a.m., at 8699 Ashpacher Road, Ernest Hall, 58, Defiance, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Aug. 19, 12:24 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Kirsten Rinebolt, 23, Hicksville, on a warrant for contempt from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 10:05 a.m., at 15119 Maumee St., Defiance, James Dunn III, 31, Defiance, was cited with disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor; and Fay-Lyn Rowe, 20, Defiance, was cited for disorderly with persistence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:15 p.m., at 14724 Road 8, Cecil, a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to John Black, 49, Sherwood, and he was taken to CCNO.
Monday, 3:12 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Chase Richards was served a warrant on several charges from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 6:47 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Shawn Curtzwiler, 23, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment for aggravated robbery, kidnapping and abduction.
Defiance Police
Aug. 17, 3:56 p.m., at North Clinton Street and George Isaac Drive, a vehicle driven by Ethan Porter, 18, Lima, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ariel Ortiz, 18, 352 Carter Road. Light damage was reportedly done to both vehicles. Porter was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Aug. 18, 4:29 p.m., at South Clinton and Arabella streets, a vehicle driven by Raymond Castaneda, 26, 65 Lakeview Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joel Wiseman, 34, 21313 Hammersmith Road. Castaneda was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead. Wiseman's vehicle had light damage, while Castaneda's had heavy damage.
Friday, 8:46 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Defiance, Scott Healy, 31, 75 Village Lane, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 12:15 a.m., at 621 Sierra Way, Randy Hebb, 61, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Aug. 18, 11:39 p.m., at 501 Fountain St., Kirsten Rinebolt, 23, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Sheriff's Office and taken to custody there.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 12:40 p.m., on County Road V in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tyra Burdue, 20, Liberty Center, swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, ran off the road, struck a ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its top. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Burdue sought personal transport to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 8:43 p.m., at 109 E. Barnes Ave., Dominick Gomez, 22, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and transported to their custody.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 9:41 a.m., at 403 S. Main St. in Cecil, Matthew Wiswell, no age or address given, was arrested on charges of breaking and entering, and theft, both fifth-degree felonies.
Fulton Sheriff
• Fires
Defiance
Fire
