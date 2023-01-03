Area police reports
State patrol---
Wednesday, 4:07 p.m., at U.S. routes 127 and 6 in Williams County's Pulsaki Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jerry Elder, 81, Ney, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Aubrianna Butler, 16, Bryan, when Butler's vehicle attempted a left turn in front of Elder's. Elder was treated for possible injuries by Williams County EMS and Lilly Otterson, 15, Bryan, along with a passenger in Butler's vehicle. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Butler was cited for failure to yield.
Thursday, 9:32 a.m., at county roads 20 and D in Fulton County's German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Steven Basselman, 46, Wauseon, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Jorge Robles, 52, Archbold. Robles was taken by Archbold Rescue to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Basselman was taken by Archbold Rescue to Toledo Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, and Robles was cited for failure to yield.
Thursday, 5:44 p.m., on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Steven Machamer, 28, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 12:25 a.m., at milepost 17 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Landon Sanford, 16, 25397 Bowman Road, sustained moderate damage when it traveled left of center, continued off the roadway and struck a ditch. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance sheriff---
Friday, 11:17 p.m., on Evansport Road in Tiffin Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Scott Schoonover, 57, 03745 Evansport Road, sustained heavy damage when the vehicle left the roadway to the south, struck a tree, a utility pole, a cable box and a fence before crossing Stever Road and coming to rest in a ditch. Schoonover was taken by Tiffin Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control, and alcohol may have been a factor, according to the police report.
Henry sheriff---
Friday, 8:41 p.m., at High and Vine streets in Florida, a westbound vehicle driven by Shannon Mielke, 18, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway on the south side, drove through a private lawn, crossed Vine Street and into a lawn at 202 W. High Street, striking the front porch. Mielke was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 2:17 a.m., on County Road P in Damascus Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Amy Harman, 43, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it swerved to avoid a collision with a deer, crossed the center line and left the roadway to the south where it struck a ditch.
Saturday, 6 p.m., on County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Chase Simons, 21, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 12:32 a.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road J, Steven Rieger, 50, Napoleon, was cited for OVI.
Sunday, 12:36 a.m., on County Road J in Monroe Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kyle Helmke, 40, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 1:34 a.m., at 535 Fourth St., Hamler, Courtney Baldwin, 32, Hamler, was arrested for disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest, and was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 2:29 a.m., at county roads 13 and W, Brandon Burton, 33, Napoleon, was cited for OVI.
Napoleon police---
Dec. 27, 10:53 p.m., at Kolbe Street and Woodlawn Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Mychal White, 21, Deshler, failed to yield at a stop sign, traveled across Woodlawn Avenue and struck the residence at 909 Woodlawn Ave., which started on fire and was later extinguished by firefighters. White and his passenger, Johnny Page, 26, Napoleon, were taken to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries — Page by Ridgeville Township Fire and Rescue, and White by Napoleon Fire and Rescue. The vehicle had heavy damage, and White was cited for failure to yield.
Thursday, 5:10 p.m., near 124 Yeager St., a westbound vehicle driven by Joseph Wymer, 17, Napoleon, failed to negotiate a curve and struck a curb, disabling the vehicle.
Saturday, 2:24 p.m., at 522 Beckham St., Jorge Valadez II, 21, Napoleon, was arrested for felony domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 5:25 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., Adonis Sellen, 48, and Paula Nowland, 72, both of Napoleon, were charged with theft and each was released with a summons.
Sunday, 3:23 a.m., at CCNO, Jorge Valadez II, 21, Napoleon, was served a warrant for domestic violence.
Sunday, 2:52 a.m., at 320 Maumee Lane, Sara Creager, 35, Napoleon, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 2:17 p.m., at CCNO, Sara Creager, 35, Napoleon, was served a warrant from Napoleon Municipal Court.
Sunday, 8:49 p.m., at 650 Welsted St., Marcus Mitchell, 39, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Fulton sheriff---
Wednesday, 12:16 a.m., on County Road G in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Roger McCoy, 59, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
