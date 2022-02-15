• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 8, 2:20 p.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound Propane LLC truck driven by Bryce Rufenacht, 30, Archbold, attempted to back into a private drive and was struck by a vehicle driven by Alexandria Rigg, 19, Bryan. The truck had light damage and Rigg's vehicle had functional damage.
Feb. 8, 11:23 p.m., at milepost 4 on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Carlee Mead, 19, Oakwood, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 4:23 p.m., on Ohio 15 at the U.S. 24 on eastbound on-ramp in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Misti Cook, 36, 8683 Christy Road, struck the rear of vehicle driven by Dominic Mansel-Pleydell, 20, Hicksville. Both Cook and Mansel-Pleydell were treated at the scene by Defiance EMS for possible injuries. Cook was cited with assured clear distance ahead and both vehicles had light damage.
Thursday, 5:20 p.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Amanda Carpenter, 42, 10748 Haller St., struck a southbound, unidentified vehicle that had failed to yield at the stop sign. Carpenter's vehicle had functional damage.
Thursday, 6:56 p.m., on County Road 13 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ilonka Riggenbach, 72, Bryan, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Thursday, 7:11 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Robert Ford, 49, Oakwood, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 3:33 p.m., on Domersville Road at the U.S. 24 westbound on ramp in Defiance, a northbound vehicle driven by Clark Musick, 59, Dayton, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Hans Vetter, 35, 630 Briarheath Drive. Musick was cited with assured clear distance ahead and Vetter's vehicle had light damage.
Sunday, 12:49 a.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Collin Johnson, 22, Deshler, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 7, 8:50 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jade Gunter, 35, Fayetteville, N.C., sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:59 p.m., on County Road 70 east of Ohio 66 in Tiffin Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Rachael Guilliam, 39, Ney, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 2:44 a.m., on County Road 424 east of Young Road in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jose Rivera, 70, Napoleon, sustained disabling damage when it struck two deer that ran across the roadway.
Defiance Police
Feb. 7, 4:53 p.m., at Clinton and Davidson streets, a charter communications vehicle driven by Jordan Detray, 21, 1051 Ralston Ave. Apt. A6, was disabled when it struck the curb and then struck the side of a vehicle driven by Emilee Mendoza, 17, 1540 Evan Drive. Mendoza's vehicle had light damage. Detray was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 3:09 p.m., at the U.S. 24 off ramp on the North Clinton Street bridge, a vehicle driven by Nadine Leithauser, 81, Sherwood, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Denise Everett, 51, 613 Fourth St. Apt. C, and caused functional damage to Everett's vehicle. Leithauser's vehicle had light damage and she was cited with a red light violation.
Friday, 4:49 p.m., at Clinton Street and Elliott Road, a vehicle driven by Owen Waldfogel, 17, 1199 Christy Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by John Nihart, 69, Edgerton. Nihart had suspected minor injuries due the accident but was not treated, and both vehicles had light damage. Waldfogel was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 8:44 p.m., on Second and Richland streets, a vehicle driven by Nathan Boyd, 16, 633 Tiedeman Ave., attempted to change lanes and side-swiped a vehicle driven by David Hill, 40, 625 Tiedeman Ave. Boyd's vehicle had light damage and Hill's vehicle had functional damage. Boyd was cited with crossing over a marked lane.
Saturday, 5:03 p.m., on the Clinton Street bridge over U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Melissa Stark 43, 2701 Evansport Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Steven Seiler, 51, Bryan. Both vehicles had functional damage and Stark was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 3:33 a.m., at 2103 Baltimore St., Joseph Kirk, 50, 1138 Riverside Ave., was arrested for criminal damaging and driving with out an operator's license.
Sunday, 10:51 a.m., at 435 Pontiac Drive Apt. 1, Gavin Martinico, 22, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 2:09 a.m., at 21 Seneca St., Romerol Lawrence, 53, 35 Main St., was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and a probation violation, and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 4:46 a.m., at 648 Riverside Ave., Erby Gonzales Jr., 29, same address, was arrested for OVI, resisting arrest and obstructing, and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 11 a.m., on County Road P in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Lambert, 28, Napoleon, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 10:17 p.m., on County Road U east of County Road 9 in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jayden Smith, 21, Swanton, was disabled when it drove off the north side of the road and struck a utility pole. Smith was taken by Liberty Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. She was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 11:25 p.m., at Ohio 34 and U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a westbound semi driven by Honarmand Mohebi, 50, New Market, Ontario, Canada, struck a vehicle driven by Dennis Meyers, 22, Liberty Center, that attempted to enter the roadway in front of him. Meyers' vehicle spun around and left the roadway; the semi ran off the road and struck a utility pole. Both vehicles were disabled. Meyers was cited with DUI and failure to yield on a left turn.
Saturday, 8:12 p.m., on County Road M in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Westhoven, 46, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:29 a.m., at 603 Ohio 66 V, Archbold, Tristin Kroetz, 36, Archbold was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 5:46 a.m., at 09742 County Road L in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Lucas Tuck, 24, Bowling Green, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 2:53 a.m., at West Clinton and North Perry streets, Dylan Pahl, 23, Holgate, was arrested for OVI.
Saturday, 10:35 p.m., at 527 Welsted St., Andrew Schmitz, 30, Napoleon, was cited with disorderly conduct, criminal damaging and littering and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 4:57 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Andrew Schmitz, 30, Napoleon, was served warrants.
Paulding Police
Saturday, 6:11 a.m., at North Williams and East Perry streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Neil Haughn, 65, Bryan, attempted to turn left and struck a vehicle driven by Catherine Hankinson, 34, Antwerp. Hankinson was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were disabled and Haughn was cited with failure to yield at the intersection.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 4:02 p.m., at South Shoop Avenue and East Leggett Street, a semi driven by Christopher Coleman, 47, Onsted, Mich., struck a vehicle driven by Tiffany Busack, 36, Wauseon. Both vehicles had functional damage and Busack was cited with failure to yield right of way at the intersection.
