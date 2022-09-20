Area report reports
State patrol---
Wednesday, 7:45 a.m., at milepost 34 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Adams Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Taylor La Course, 30, Napoleon, slowed to turn right and was struck by a vehicle driven by James Fox, 61, Wayne. In turn, a vehicle driven by Katrina Junge, 36, 2104 Jefferson Ave., struck the rear of Fox's vehicle. Junge's vehicle came to rest on the south side of U.S. 24 while the other two came to rest in the middle of Banner School Road. La Course was treated at the scene by Richland Township Fire Department for possible injuries. Fox's and La Course's vehicles were disabled and Junge's had moderate damage. Junge was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Sept 13, 7:17 a.m., on Defiance Williams County Line Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Dana Fritch, 43, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sept. 13, 12:24 p.m., at milepost 17 on Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a northbound semi driven by Ermias Tesfamariam, 28, Austin, Texas, caused damage to a private drive when it attempted to turn around on the closed roadway and became stuck in the mud. Tesfamariam was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 4:25 p.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road 12 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a northbound vehicle driven by David Webb, 79, 1617 Baringer Drive, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Anna Rickles, 28, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage, and Webb was cited for a speeding violation.
Saturday, 3:34 p.m., at U.S. 127 and Van Wert-Paulding County Line Road in Paulding County's Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Bruce William, 81, Paulding, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Nancy Wilson, 56, Garrett, Ind. Wilson was taken by Scott EMS to Parkview Health in Fort Wayne for suspected minor injuries and passenger, Elsworth Wilson, 53, was taken by Scott EMS to Parkview Health, Fort Wayne for possible injuries. William was taken by Scott EMS to Van Wert Health for possible injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage, and Wilson was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Saturday, 8:26 p.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 49 in Defiance County's Milford Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Mandy Patrick, 43, Edgerton, sustained moderated damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 3:09 a.m., on Ohio 111, north of Singer Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Katlynn Keehn, 23, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Thursday, 1:14 p.m., at the U.S. 24 off ramp at North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Krzysztof Olszdewski, 64, Citrus Heights, Calif., sustained moderate damage when it struck several reflective posts and then a traffic sign post. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 8:25 p.m., on Karnes Avenue, just south of Magnolia Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Junior Dockery, 68, 20975 Buckskin Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 6:25 p.m., on Clinton Street, just north of Fifth Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Alexandria Stephey, 16, 125 Wayne Ave., struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Zachery Huner, 1694 Cimmaron Lane. Both vehicles had light damage, and Stephey was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Henry sheriff---
Friday, 12:22 p.m., at Ohio 108 and Elm Street in Holgate, a northbound vehicle driven by Donald Gray, 80, Hamler, crossed the center line and struck a southbound semi driven by Kondwani Ndende, 46, Fishers, Ind. Gray's vehicle had disabling damage and the semi had light damage. Gray was cited for driving on the wrong side of the road.
Monday, 5:18 a.m., on U.S. 24, at the Ohio 109 overpass in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dean Mitzel-Artale, 19, Tonawanda, N.Y., drove off the north side of the roadway and struck a road sign. The vehicle came back onto the roadway, spun out and came to rest off the roadway on the south side. Mitzel-Artale was cited for failure to control and no safety belt].
Napoleon police---
Thursday, 1:15 p.m., at 950 Riverview Ave., an eastbound vehicle driven by Dennis Howard, 49, 434 Seneca St., was towing a trailer when the tongue became detached from the trailer. The trailer then traveled through the lawn of 950 Riverview Ave. and struck the mailbox. Howard's vehicle had light damage.
Thursday, 4:10 p.m., at Oakwood Avenue and Freedom Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Aleshia Gomez, 31, Napoleon, was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Taylor Cover, 23, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage and Cover was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Saturday, 4:31 a.m., 619 N. Perry St., Connor Selman, 22, Napoleon, was arrested for criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct, and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 7:28 a.m., at CCNO, Connor Selman, 22, Napoleon, was served warrants for criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 1:05 a.m., at Jahns Road and West Riverview Avenue, Elizabeth Durkin, 20, Ada, was cited for failure to drive in a marked lane and underage OVI.
Sunday, 2:21 a.m., at Jahns Road and West Riverview Avenue, Preston Boundy, 18, Napoleon, was cited for underage possession.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 6:50 a.m., on Ohio 637, west of Township Road 169 in Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Justen Beauprez, 39, 2012 Buckingham Court, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Saturday, midnight, at county roads 07-2 and H in Pike Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Corey Peace, 21, Napoleon, sustained disabling damage when it swerved to avoid a road closure sign, left the west side of the roadway and overcorrected, crossed the center line and drove off the east side of the roadway where it struck a pole and rolled onto its side. Corey was taken by ALS 2 to Toledo Hospital for suspected serious injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Wauseon police---
Friday, 3:36 p.m., at Elm Street and Oakwood Avenue, an eastbound vehicle pulling a boat was driven by Richard Grandowicz, 61, Wauseon, when it was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Zander Zeigler, 17, Wauseon, that attempted to turn left. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Zeigler was cited for failure to yield.
