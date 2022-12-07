Area police reports
State patrol---
Sunday, 3:13 a.m., in Williams County's Northwest Township on Interstate 80, an eastbound vehicle driven by Michelle Beucler, 50, Findlay, sustained disabling damage after striking a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Sunday, 3:19 p.m., in Hicksville Township on Ohio 49, a northbound vehicle driven by Coby Jones, 21, Edgerton, sustained disabling damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 5 a.m., in Richland Township on Ohio 281, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Schafer, 59, 1791 Winn Road, sustained functional damage after being struck by a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Sunday, 2:04 p.m., in Fulton County's Lyons Township on Adrian St., a southbound vehicle driven by Sarah Relford, 24, Lyons, sustained functional damage after attempting to make a U-turn and striking another southbound vehicle, causing disabling damage. Lyons was cited for turning in roadway prohibited.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 7:03 a.m., in Henry County's Liberty Township on County Road 13, a northbound vehicle driven by Amanda Gomez, 38, Napoleon, sustained disabling damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 10:19 a.m., in Henry County's McClure Township on U.S. Route 6, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brent Puhl, 58, Delta, sustained disabling damage after striking another eastbound vehicle driven by Kylton Roberts, 36, McClure, in front of them that was attempting to make a right turn into a driveway, causing functional damage to the right side of the car. Puhl continued east bound off the right side of the roadway and struck a residence. He was cited for operating a vehicle at a greater speed than permitted to stop within the assured cleared distance.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 5:58 p.m., in Paulding County's Washington Township on Ohio 114, a westbound vehicle driven by Tina Callaway, 48, Alto, TX., sustained minor damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 5:58 p.m., in Paulding County's Washington Township on Ohio 114, a westbound vehicle driven by Carrie Kimmel, 38, Grover Hill, sustained minor damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 6:37 p.m., in Paulding County's Jackson Township on Ohio 613, an eastbound vehicle driven by James States, 57, Dupont, sustained disabling damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 7:38 a.m., in Paulding County's Brown Township on Ohio 613, a vehicle driven by Thelma Egnor, 44, Paulding, sustained minor damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 9:21 a.m., in Paulding on U.S. 127, a northbound vehicle driven by Jessicasue Partin, 45, Antwerp, sustained disabling damage after being rear ended by another northbound vehicle driven by Sandy Brunelle, 21, Paulding, when Partin was stopped to make a turn onto Road 162. Brunelle's vehicle also sustained disabling damage and Partin was transferred by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injury.
