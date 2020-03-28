• Police reports

State Patrol

Wednesday, 11:23 p.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Judith Yahraus, 25, Bryan, struck a utility pole. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Thursday, 7:15 a.m., U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by David Goings, 62, Paulding, struck a coyote. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

March 19, 10:43 p.m. at Gordon Creek Drive and Ohio 49 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Deborah Zimmerman, 66, Hicksville, struck a sign. Damage was light to the vehicle.

March 21, 11:17 p.m., on Township Road 18 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Gaven Becher, 28, 20640 Hammersmith Road, struck a utility pole. The driver left on foot and was later apprehended. Becher was cited for OVI, hit ski and failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 6:12 p.m., Charles Osborn, 19, Stryker, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County Common Pleas Court.

Defiance Police

Friday, 1:42 p.m., a firearm was reported stolen from a storage unit at DOK Storage, 634 Ralston Ave.

Hicksville Police

Tuesday, 12:43 p.m., tattoo equipment and clothing were reported stolen from the 500 block of Smith Street.

Napoleon Police

Thursday, 9 a.m., a menacing complaint was reported in the 700 block of Briarheath Avenue.

Load comments