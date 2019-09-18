• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 6, 4:38 a.m., Misty Adkins, 36, Paulding, was charged with possession of drugs following an alleged incident in the 1900 block of East Second Street.
Sept. 10, 6:13 a.m., on Krouse Road, a vehicle driven by David Mick, 33, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sept. 10, 3:58 p.m., a vehicle window was broken in the 06000 block of Scott Road.
Wednesday, 9:35 a.m., on The Bend Road, a vehicle driven by Jasmine McDaniel, 23, Bryan, went through an intersection, into a field before sliding sideways and striking a utility pole. She was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:04 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 16000 block of Buckskin Road.
Thursday, 8:31 p.m., on Ohio 15, a vehicle driven by Rosemary Rittenhouse, 78, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:13 a.m., Robert Bowsher, 48, Hicksville, was arrested on a Defiance County Common Pleas Court warrant.
Friday, 6:14 a.m., Dean Bustos, 21, Sherwood, was arrested on a Defiance County Common Pleas Court warrant.
Friday, 2:59 p.m., Kevin Mayhew, 40, Louisville, was arrested on a Defiance County Common Pleas Court warrant.
Friday, 6:04 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 08000 block of Domersville Road.
Saturday, 11:47 a.m., William Reed, 48, address unavailable, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County.
Saturday, 3:17 p.m., Jacob Huner, 19, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Bowling Green.
Sunday, 10:06 a.m., Michael Baldwin, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a Defiance County Common Pleas Court warrant.
Monday, 8:14 a.m., on Adams Ridge Road, a vehicle driven by Mark North, 60, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Friday, 11:49 a.m., Steve Brown, 508 W. Perry St., Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 12:24 p.m., Jose Alvarado, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Friday, 9:17 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Second Street.
Monday, 10:31 a.m., G'onna Granger, 17, Defiance, and Kimmi Alexander, 14, Defiance, were both charged with delinquency by means of menacing, disorderly conduct and telecommunications harassment following an alleged incident in the 1700 block of Palmer Drive.
Monday, 1:31 p.m., Jeremy Akers, 37, Melrose, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 3:10 p.m., Donna Diaz-Long, 61, 700 Kiser Road, was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in the 1200 block of Ayersville Avenue.
Monday, 4:31 p.m., Amanda Alejandro, 38, Bowling Green, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:54 p.m., a theft of prescription pills was reported in the 00300 block of County Road E, Deshler.
Monday, 9:52 p.m., Ronald Scarbrough, 43, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 4:34 p.m., Todd Davis, 47, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Scott Street.
Monday, 4:53 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1800 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Monday, 6:28 p.m., Josette Klaege, 53, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and posted bond.
Monday, 11:43 p.m., Donta McQuillin, 43, Napoleon, was charged with criminal damaging after an alleged incident in the 300 block of Short Street.
Tuesday, 12:40 p.m., a car cover was reported damaged on Sutherland Avenue.
Hicksville Police
Thursday, 10:26 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Meuse Argonne Street.
Thursday, 11:44 a.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of South Main Street.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 11:16 a.m. firefighters were called to an alarm at 836 King St.
