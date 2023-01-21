Area police reports
State patrol---
Jan. 15, 7:04 p.m., on County Road 179 in Paulding County's Brown Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Logan Baker, 21, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway on the west and entered Flat Rock Creek. Baker was taken by Oakwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance sheriff---
Jan. 13, 6:13 p.m., on Ohio 15, south of Schubert Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tony Jones, 64, Continental, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:32 p.m., at 1464 Mustang Drive, Sandra Clark, 63, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. She posted bond at the sheriff's office and was released.
Wednesday, 4:58 p.m., 665 Perry St., Teresa Buchanan, 46, Bryan, was issued a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear. She posted bond and was released.
Wednesday, 5:44 p.m., at CCNO, Demien Marshall, 29, Napoleon, was served a warrant from Defiance Juvenile Court for failure to appear.
Defiance police---
Jan. 10, 11:55 a.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Jackie Travis, 81, 28070 Allen Road, was arrested for theft from a cash register.
Monday, 9:51 a.m., 1163 S. Clinton St., Sean Nelson, 50, 903 Sauers Ave., was cited for menacing and driving under suspension, and released with a summons.
Tuesday, 1:56 p.m., at Clinton Street and Carter Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Nicole Santiano, 29, Oakwood, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Harold Buchanan, 59, 15613 Ohio 66. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wednesday, 5:08 p.m., at 1802 N. Clinton St., Jayden Northrup, 18, 218 Corwin St., was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Thursday, 4:04 p.m., on West Second Street, west of Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Sandra Meade-Linnabary, 64, 1051 Ralston Ave., struck a vehicle owned by Rachel Atkins, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage, and Meade-Linnabary was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 10:10 a.m., at 999 Procom Drive, Candi Layman, 52, 510 Jackson Ave., was served a summons from a criminal trespassing incident that occurred at 4:51 p.m. on Jan. 13 at 319 E. Second St.
Henry sheriff---
Thursday, 4:34 p.m., at Ohio 281 and County Road 7 in Monroe Township, a southbound vehicle driven by William Meienburg, 75, Malinta, struck an eastbound Enterprise FM Trust vehicle driven by Alexander Easterwood, 27, Rudolph. Meienburg and his passenger, Finn Meienburg, 4, Malinta, were taken by Henry County South Joint Ambulance District to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Meienburg was cited for failure to yield.
Napoleon police---
Thursday, 1:15 a.m., at 126 W. Clinton St., Joseph Hill, 64, Napoleon, was charged with criminal trespassing.
Paulding sheriff---
Jan. 9, 9:45 a.m., at 303 W. Harrison St., Paulding, Vincent Groh, 25, Paulding, was arrested on a probation violation.
Jan. 12, 2:46 p.m., at 17859 U.S. 127, Cecil, Daymon Walker, 29, Cecil, was arrested on a warrant for drug possession from Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Jan. 13, 10:38 a.m., at 303 Harrmann Road, Antwerp, a juvenile was charged with making threats.
Jan. 13, 5:11 p.m., at 14238 Road 232, Cecil, Judd Spencer, 53, Cecil, was arrested for indictment for trafficking drugs.
Jan. 13, 10:33 p.m., at 201 S. Main St., Cecil, Samuel Palacios, 42, Cecil, was arrested for failure to provide changes to sex offender registration.
Jan. 14, 12:48 a.m., at 106 S. Main St., Cecil, Bobby Thompson, 44, Cecil, was arrested on indictment for theft, and breaking and entering.
Jan. 14, 3:21 a.m., at 07243 Road 177, Paulding, Cassandra Richardson, 23, Paulding, was arrested for assault.
Jan. 15, 2:47 p.m., on U.S. 24, just west of Township Road 83 in Crane Township, a piece of metal dislodged from an All Pro Logistics semi driven by Aqeel Qafton, 64, Dearborn Heights, Mich., and a vehicle behind the semi, driven by Nathan Polefko, 41, Holland, swerved to miss the metal object, causing light damage.
Jan. 15, 8:09 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., a southbound vehicle driven by Clayton Burken, 29, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Karen Randall, 35, South Lyon, Mich. Both vehicles had light damage, and Burken was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Paulding sheriff---
Thursday, 7:10 p.m., at Ohio 637 and Township Road 126 in Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Timothy Thoennes, 40, Sabin, Minn., attempted to pass a southbound vehicle driven by Jahnessa Lafountain, 18, Payne. Lafountain's vehicle attempted to turn left and struck Thoennes' passing vehicle in the intersection. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Thoennes was cited for driving on the left side of the roadway.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.