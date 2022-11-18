Area police reports

Wednesday, 9:16 p.m., at milepost 4 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jaime Jinkins, 43, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 2:15 a.m., near milepost 34 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Adams Township, a westbound vehicle driven by John Sargent II, 32, Dunkirk, Ind., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Nov. 10, 11:52 a.m., at 1166 S. Clinton St., Daniel Eccard, 38, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Tuesday, 7:40 p.m., at Ohio 49 and Defiance Road, Antwerp, Predest Richardson II, 30, Payne, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 8:24 p.m., at 1033 Ottawa Ave., Brenden Parker, 21, 1033 Ottawa Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 10:45 p.m., near milepost 43 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a westbound Ryder rental truck driven by Marco Segura, 43, Andrews, Ind., attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Ryan Buchhop, 24, Delta. The Ryder truck had light damage and Buchhop's vehicle had moderate damage. Segura was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 7:04 a.m., at CCNO, Carlos Gonzales, 21, Chicago, was served warrants for resisting arrest and attempted aggravated arson.
Paulding sheriff---
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., near 02629 Ohio 66, south of the Village of Mandale in Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Thomas Ward, 79, Cloverdale, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 2:50 p.m., on Ohio 114, west of County Road 137 in Latty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by April Martin, 35, Grover Hill, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Chad Cain, 46, Delphos, when Cain's vehicle attempted to turn left in front of Martin's vehicle. Martin was taken by Scott Fire Department EMS to Van Wert Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Cain was taken by Grover Hill EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Cain was cited for failure to yield.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 5:28 p.m., at Fulton and Oak streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Alize Harris, 25, Wauseon, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Megan Carder, 18, Archbold, and both vehicles had light damage. Carder attempted turn left in front of Harris' vehicle and was cited for failure to yield.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.