Monday, 11:50 a.m., on U.S. 24, at the U.S. 127 overpass in Paulding County's Crane Township, a westbound dump truck driven by Matthew Eustler, 40, Botkins, sustained disabling damage when the dump bed fell off after striking the overpass. Eustler was cited for unsecured load.
Monday, 6:18 p.m., at Adams Ridge and Banner School roads in Defiance County's Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kailea Holbrook, 30, Bryan, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Teresa Ysasaga, 25, Pasadena, Md., and both vehicles had disabling damage. Ysasaga and Holbrook, along with passengers in Ysasaga's vehicle, Rosa Rodriguez, 66, Panama City, Fla., and Maricela Villarreal, 10, 4204 W. Rolling Meadows Blvd., Defiance, were transported to ProMedica Regional Hospital by Richland Township EMS for suspected minor injuries. Ysasaga was cited for failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
Wednesday, 12:15 a.m., on County Road 12C in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Wanda Clark, 61, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Henry Sheriff---
Wednesday, 1:23 a.m., at 200 block of S. Damascus St., Liberty Center, Cody Kaufman, 19, New Alexandria, was charged with sale of liquor to underage person.
Wednesday, 1:54 p.m., at 589 E. Riverview Ave., Napoleon, James Doan, 32, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and transported to CCNO.
