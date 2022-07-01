Defiance Sheriff---

June 23, 2:36 p.m., at Sponseller and Bowman roads in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Paul Hawk, 72, 14856 Link Road, attempted to back up and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Nicole Cruz, 59, 1384 Milwaukee Ave. Both vehicles had light damage and Hawk was cited for improper starting and backing.

June 24, 3:56 p.m., at milepost 24 on U.S. 24 in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Armstrong, 45, 226 Jackson Ave., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 7:43 a.m., on Ohio 15, just south of Watson Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Shane Wisda, 43, 28721 Blanchard Road, crossed over the center line and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Jose Vasquez, 34, Cloverdale. Wisda's vehicle had disabling damage and Vasquez's vehicle had light damage. Wisda was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane of travel.

Monday, 10:01 p.m., on Flory Road, west of Domersville Road in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Shawn Zolman, 42, 5606 Domersville Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance Police---

Monday, 1:21 p.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Adriana Cook, 24, Anderson, S.C., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by McKenna Shock, 17, 150 Johnson Circle, which in turn struck a vehicle driven by Kasondera Steele, 23, 1211 Ralston Ave. Cook's and Shock's vehicles had light damage and Cook was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Paulding Sheriff---

Wednesday, 5:32 a.m., on Ohio 613, west of County Road 131 in Paulding, a westbound vehicle driven by Cassy Kashner, 39, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Wauseon Police---

Wednesday, 3:52 p.m., at 1210 Ottokee St., a southbound vehicle driven by Alexander Sosa, 22, Wauseon, crossed over the center line and a northbound vehicle driven by Sheldon Baker, 48, Delta, drove off the roadway and struck a street sign in order to avoid collision. Baker's vehicle had light damage. Sosa was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane of travel.

• Fires

Highland Township---

Fire — Thursday, 2:35 p.m., at 28797 Bowman Road, firefighters were called to a large field fire. At 2:45 p.m., the fire had been extinguished and firefighters returned to service at

