State Patrol

Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., on Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Benton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gary Kreischer, 61, Convoy, in attempting to avoid a deer, went off the south side of the road and struck a ditch. Damage to the vehicle was light.

Defiance Police

Saturday, 2:14 p.m., at 815 Nicholas St., Marvin Fockler, 64, 819 Nicholas St., was served a summons for aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.

Monday, 3:57 p.m., at 115 Seneca St., Tre Vasquez, 28, 1218 Myrna St., was cited for disorderly conduct.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 4:53 p.m., on U.S. 24 near mile marker 39 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Brendon Imhoof, 1983 Jefferson Ave., went off the road and came to rest in a ditch. Damage to the vehicle was light, and Imhoof was cited for operating the vehicle without reasonable control.

Wednesday, 5:25 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Flatrock Township, an eastbound vehicle towing an anhydrous tank, driven by Levi Gustwiller, 22, Holgate, was struck by a vehicle driven by Brookeann Rosebrook, 40, Holgate. Rosebrook was taken by Holgate EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital for possible injury. She was cited for failure to allow clear distance ahead. Three minor passengers with Rosebrook were also taken by Holgate EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital: Colton Rosebrook, 12, Lola Rosebrook, 10, and Daisey Rosebrook, 2, all of Holgate.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 10:04 a.m., at 505 S. Perry St., Tyler Guelde, 33, Napoleon was charged with misdemeanor assault and issued a summons to court for the charge.

Wednesday, 6:18 p.m., at 848 Scott St., Deivy Umana-Martinez, 22, Napoleon, was arrested for aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing.

Thursday, at midnight, at 901 Clairmont Ave., Daniel Vajen, 50, Napoleon, was arrested for public indecency and taken to CCNO.

Paulding Sheriff

Tuesday, 12:17 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Emerald Township, an eastbound farm vehicle pulling a farm implement, driven by Alex Straley, 30, Paulding, struck a westbound vehicle, driven by Randall Short, 57, Archbold, on the driver's side, causing moderate damage to Short's vehicle.

Wednesday, 6:30 a.m., on County Road 180 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cynthia Peters, 53, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.

Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., on U.S. 24 near mile post 12 in Crane Township, a deer was struck in the eastbound lane by a vehicle driven by Alexander Sharp, 35, Detroit, Mich. Reported damage to the vehicle was heavy.

Wednesday, 5:02 p.m., on County Road 177 in Brown Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Rian James, 22, Paulding, went off the roadway on the west, struck a culvert and into the residence at 8581 County Road 177, coming to rest against a small tree. James was taken by Oakwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injury. Damage to the vehicle was heavy, and James was cited with failure to control.

Fire

Continental

Thursday, 1:22 p.m., firefighters were called to 23615 Putnam County Road C to extinguish debris from a previously torn down barn that had rekindled. The property owner had burned the debris on Monday. Miller City and Oakwood fire departments provided mutual aid.

Tags

