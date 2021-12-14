• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 3:12 p.m., at milepost 9 on Ohio 111 in Paulding County's Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Kuhl, 37, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:31 p.m., at milepost 12 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Neil Bowling, 63, Edon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 2:42 a.m., at milepost 5 on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Thomas Shaffer, 26, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer and left the roadway. Shaffer and passenger, Heavenly Harris, 19, Bryan, were taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected minor injuries.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 6, 6:14 p.m., on Ohio 15 near Mansfield Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Ebbeskotte, 58, Ottawa, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Dec. 6, 8:38 p.m., pm U.S. 127 near Lockwood Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Brandt, 45, Ney, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 5:33 a.m., on Defiance-Williams County Line Road 1/2 mile west of Christy Road in Tiffin Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Beverly Gambler, 30, St. Augustine, Fla., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 8:04 p.m., on Ohio 18 just east of Mulligan's Bluff Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Patrick Smith, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:37 p.m., on Ohio 49 just north of Huber Road in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Julie Wortkoetter, 25, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Dec. 5, 4:18 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Aubree Davis, 31, Melrose, was charged with theft and released.
Wednesday, 5:32 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Second Street, a vehicle driven by Jackson Honsberger, 16, 101 Ponderosa Pine Drive, struck a vehicle driven by Pamela Buhrer, 69, 643 Jefferson Ave., causing light damage to both vehicles. Honsberger was cited with failure to yield when making a left turn.
Friday, 4:22 p.m., at 1387 Milwaukee St., Carlos Marroquin, 43, 1056 S. Clinton St., was arrested for a violation of protection order.
Sunday, 10:29 p.m., at 701 North St., Christian Villa Gomez, 43, 631 Henry St., was arrested for disorderly conduct, trespassing and resisting arrest and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 8:39 a.m., 665 Perry St., Cara Phillips, 33, 806 Harrison Ave., was charged with a protection order violation and taken to the courthouse for arraignment.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 10:41 p.m., on County Road 4 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Kaden Sweet, 18, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 4:59 p.m., at County roads M2 and 424 in McClure, Austin Eash, 21, McClure, was charged with OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper turn, safety belt violation and open container.
Friday, 5:56 p.m., at milepost 45 on U.S. 24, Brandon Norwood, 44, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant.
Friday, 6:55 p.m., on U.S. 6 near County Road 5 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Baden, 20, Malinta, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 8:56 a.m., on U.S. 6 near County Road 5 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Bowman, 42, Grand Rapids, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 2:31 p.m., at Mary Jane Thurston State Park, Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Madison Wadsworth, 15, Grand Rapids, confused the brake and gas pedals, causing the vehicle to move forward rapidly, over the bank and into the Maumee River where it became completely submerged.
Sunday, 9:10 p.m., at County Road 424 and Ohio 109 in Damascus Township, Michael Milligan, 41, Bowling Green, was arrested for criminal damaging, criminal mischief, falsification, fugitive from justice, obstruction of official business and resisting arrest, and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 5:43 p.m., at 695 Independence Drive, a vehicle driven by David Clark, 53, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:44 p.m., at 832 Monroe St., Geoffrey Drehobl Jr., 34, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 11:28 a.m., at North Perry Street and West Riverview Avenue, a tree fell in the roadway and officers were dispatched to the scene.
Saturday, 11:40 a.m., at 1127 Willard St., officers were dispatched for a tree limb that had fallen on a vehicle and was partially in the roadway.
Sunday, 12:03 p.m., at 1103 N. Sheffield Ave., Amanda Drewes, 35, Napoleon, was arrested for criminal damaging and released with a summons.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 1:52 p.m., on Ohio 613 east of Township Road 137 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by John Thompson, 28, Grover Hill, lost a crate of empty water bottles and a vehicle driven by Richard Peck, 63, Cloverdale, sustained light damage when it struck the load. Thompson was cited with unsecured load.
Sunday, 4 p.m., at County roads 132 and 107, a vehicle driven by Megan O'Donnell, 18, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it struck a vehicle driven by Joseph Allsup, 58, Paulding. Allsup's vehicle received no damage but the vehicle that was on the trailer pulled by Allsup's vehicle was damaged. Allsup was cited with driving under suspension. O'Donnell was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Paulding Police
Saturday, 10:44 p.m., at Williams and Baldwin streets, a vehicle driven by Amber Hanenkratt, 30, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a vehicle driven by Esther Herschberger, 29, Bellevue, Mich. Herschberger's vehicle had heavy damage and she was cited with failure to yield at a stop light.
Fulton Sheriff
Dec. 6, 1:28 p.m., at U.S. 20A and Ohio 66 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Reyna Harabedian, 33, Dearborn Heights, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jennifer Nussbaumer-Zuver, 39, Alvordton, and caused moderate damage to her vehicle. Harabedian was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 12:53 p.m., on U.S. 20A just west of County Road 14 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Abby Nafziger, 32, Delta, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jose Blanco-Arroyo, 33, Fayette. Nafziger's vehicle had heavy damage and Blanco-Arroyo's vehicle had light damage. Nafziger was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 5:50 p.m., on County Road A in German Township, a vehicle driven by Anna Wiemken, 45, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 6:01 p.m., on Ohio 2 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Chad Shipley, 50, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Williams Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:26 p.m., on County Road 2C northeast of County Road 12.50 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Ashton Stowell, 26, Auburn, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7 p.m., on Ohio 34 near Irene Boulevard in Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Kellie Durham, 48, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:30 a.m., at Ohio 576 and County Road D in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Jordan, 53, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it blew a tire and left the roadway, striking a guardrail — minimal damage to the guardrail.
Friday, noon, on County Road 13 about 0.25 miles south of County Road F in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Randel Handy, 61, Edon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:30 p.m., at County Road D and High Street in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Bryanna Langenderfer, 18, Bryan, left the roadway and struck the mailbox at 12803 County Road D. The vehicle had light damage and the mailbox had heavy damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.