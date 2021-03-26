• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 4:57 p.m., a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Ryan Gibbs, 37, Defiance, who was moved from the Mahoning County Sheriff's jail to CCNO.
Wednesday, 5:26 a.m., a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Ryan Gibbs, 37, Defiance, at CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:26 p.m., on U.S. 6 and County Road P in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Maribel Carrizales, 27, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by David Lewis, 47, Seymour, Ind. Carrizales was taken by McClure Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Carrizales was cited with failure to yield right of way at a through highway.
Wednesday, 8:47 p.m., on County Road 3C just south of County Road B in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Audrey Rader, 18, Deshler, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Rader was taken by Deshler EMS to Henry County Hospital for possible injury. Damage to the vehicle was moderate. Rader was cited for failure to control the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:18 p.m., on County Road 18 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Nathan Grahn, 19, Holgate, left the roadway, striking two trees. The vehicle then struck a light post; the vehicle then rolled onto its top and came to rest, stricking the residence at H308 County Road 18. Grahn was taken by Holgate Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Grahn was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 8:05 a.m., at Riverview Avenue and Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Kelsey Bennett, 21, Hamler, struck a vehicle driven by Laura Storch, 40, Napoleon. Damage to both vehicles was light. Bennett was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 5:31 p.m., firefighters from Delaware and Noble Townships, and the village of Ney responded to a grass fire at Switzer Road.
Fire — Wednesday, 11:56 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1732 Delaware Court.
