Area police reports
State patrol---
Thursday, 1:15 p.m., at milepost 1 on U.S. 6 in Henry County's Ridgeville Township, a westbound All Logistics, Inc., vehicle driven by Ronnie Begley, 47, Fort Wayne, struck a westbound Four County Career Center vehicle driven by Joyce Golz, 44, 1317 Terrace Drive, Defiance, when Golz's vehicle attempted to turn south onto County Road 24. Both vehicles had light damage, and Begley was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 5:05 p.m., at County Road 9 and Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Bailey Green, 26, Blakeslee, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Michel Griffey, 58, Alvordton. Both individuals were taken by Williams County EMS to Community Health and Wellness Center, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. A passenger in Green's vehicle, Denver Green, 2, Blakeslee, was treated by Williams County EMS for possible injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Griffey was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 6:45 a.m., near milepost 5 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Andrew Krathwohl, 29, Montpelier, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Sunday, 2:07 p.m., at milepost 11 on Ohio 49 in Defiance County's Milford Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Andrew Douse, 42, Mark Center, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Sunday, 9:55 p.m., near milepost 22 on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sonia Kuhlman, 71, Kalida, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 6:51 a.m., on Ohio 66, south of Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Tiffin Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Paul Gebers, 57, 1777 S. Clinton St., sustained moderate damage when it crossed over the center line, left the side of the roadway to the east and struck a utility pole. Gebers was treated by the Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries and he was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 7:41 a.m., on Nagel Road in Tiffin Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ronald Boyd, 48, 1586 Christy Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 3:32 p.m., on Carter Road, west of Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Ayissa Hernandez, 20, 1039 Ayersville Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Michelle Schmunk, 41, 645 Carter Road. Both vehicles sustained light damage, and Hernandez was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 6:34 p.m., on Stever Road, south of Flory Road in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Aiden Rittenhouse, 17, 8731 Fox Chase Lane, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:14 p.m., on Defiance-Williams County Line Road, west of Wonderly Road in Farmer Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joshua Limber, 41, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Thursday, 7:57 a.m., on Ohio 15, west of Stever Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Austin Salinas, 26, New Bavaria, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Roy Finch, 41, 845 Bell St. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Salinas was cited for assured clear distance.
Thursday, 8:35 p.m., on Farmer Mark Road, south of Ohio 249 in Farmer Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kimberly Bowers, 43, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 8:54 p.m., on Ohio 2, south of Blosser Road in Farmer Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Zakkery Witte, 24, Ney, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 10:32 p.m., on The Bend Road, near Mud Creek Road in Delaware Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Lauren Rosebrock, 31, 10233 Kleinhen Road, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 11:47 p.m., on Ohio 66, near Breckler Road in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Brad Ussery, 42, 23972 Biderwell Road, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Defiance police---
Thursday, 1:44 a.m., on Ottawa Ave., south of Greenbriar Lane, a vehicle driven by Kenneth Harter, 60, Continental, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 10:03 a.m., on East Second Street, west of Douglas Street, an FR Food Service, LLC, vehicle driven by Rafael Echeverria, sustained moderate damage when it rolled, unoccupied, across East Second Street and struck the building at 522 E. Second St.
Friday, 6:47 p.m., on Ayersville Road, west of Dohoney Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Timothy Nafziger, 49, 1116 Grove St., attempted to overtake a vehicle driven by Stephanie Flores, 26, 712 Pierce St., and Nafziger's vehicle sideswiped Flores' vehicle. Nafziger's vehicle had light damage and Flores' vehicle had moderate damage. Nafziger was cited for an overtaking violation.
Friday, 9:47 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Thomas Dombroff, 42, 44 Pontiac Drive, was cited for theft and released.
Saturday, 2:19 a.m., at 906 Dotterer St., Edroy Lopez, 36, Pettisville, was cited for OVI and open container and released to a sober adult.
Napoleon police---
Saturday, 9:56 p.m., at 1800 Oakwood Ave., Tayler Notestine, 28, Defiance, was arrested for DUI and lanes of travel.
Paulding sheriff---
Saturday, 5:44 p.m., at County Road 115 and Ohio 111 in Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Burger, 20, Fairborn, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Smith, 47, Paulding. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Burger was cited for failure to yield.
Sunday, 5 a.m., near 10377 County Road 179 in Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Scott Kolb, 53, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the center line, left the roadway to the west, struck a sign post, mailbox, two parked vehicles and a telephone utility box. The vehicles were owned by Holly Dangler, Oakwood, which was heavily damaged, and Scott Dangler, Oakwood, which had moderate damage. Kolb was cited for OVI.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 3:46 p.m., on North Shoop Avenue, near the private drive at 1496 N. Shoop Ave., a northbound vehicle driven by Eddie Moreno, 56, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kellie Harding, 54, Edon. Moreno's vehicle spun around, past Harding's and struck a northbound semi driven by Aaron Garay, 44, Cameron, Texas. Moreno's and Garay's vehicles had light damage and Harding's had heavy damage. Moreno was cited for a marked line violation.
Wednesday, 7:15 p.m., at North Shoop Avenue and Bannister Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Katherine Griner, 55, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it failed to stop and struck a temporary barrier put up to redirect traffic.
