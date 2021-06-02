• Police reports
State Police
Friday, 1:05 p.m., on Ohio 281 at mile post 6, an eastbound vehicle driven Camile Cox, 21, Malinta, swerved to avoid a cat in the roadway, went off the south side of the roadway and into a field, causing light damage to the vehicle. Cox was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Friday, 9:15 p.m., on Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Whitney Riley, 29, Fort Wayne, Ind., struck a deer, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:24 p.m., at mile post 18 on Ohio 15 in Defiance, a vehicle driven by James Helbig, 79, Bryan, struck a stationary Ohio Government vehicle, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Helbig was cited with failing to slow down when approaching a stationary vehicle.
Monday, 6:55 a.m., on Jericho Road in Defiance County's Mark Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kaleigh Hart, 18, 10336 Farmer Mark Road, traveled off the south side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned several times, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Hart was taken by Sherwood EMS to Hicksville Community Hospital for suspected minor injury. She was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Defiance Police
May 25, 11:13 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Fourth Street, a vehicle driven by Devin Weisenburger, 29, 23704 Watson Road, struck a vehicle driven by Israel Villanueva, 46, 424 Washington Ave. Villanueva's vehicle deflected, went off the roadway and struck the front porch of 423 Jefferson Ave. Reported damage to both vehicles was heavy, and Villanueva was taken by Defiance Fire and Rescue to Mercy- Defiance Clinic for suspected minor injury. Villanueva was cited with failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
May 26, 5:04 a.m., on the bend in the road where Horace Street becomes Riverside Avenue, a vehicle driven by Aydin Becher, 22, 624 Henry St., failed to negotiate the curve, left the roadway and struck the guardrail, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Becher was cited with OVI.
May 26, 9:12 p.m., on U.S. 24 just before the Baltimore Road exit, a vehicle driven by Kristina Tracy, 37, 2038 Royal Oak Ave., struck a deer, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:36 a.m., at Clinton Street and River Road, a vehicle driven by Trey Partee, 17, 311 Ruth Ann Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Garret Graham, 28, Bryan, causing light damage to both vehicles. Partee was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 2:57 p.m., at South Clinton Street and Kiser Road, a vehicle driven by Robert Turner, 77, 719 Westwood Drive, struck a vehicle driven by Brian Keegan, 63, Sherwood, Heavy damage reported to Turner's vehicle, and moderate damage to Keegan's. Turner was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Thursday, 6:05 p.m., at North Clinton Street on the approach to Stadium Drive, a vehicle driven by Joshua Polanco, 18, 1677 Mystic Cove, struck a vehicle driven by Ryan Spann, 40, Sylvania. Damage reported to both vehicles was light. Polanco was cited with failing to drive in a marked lane.
Friday, 1:06 p.m, at County Road 4.50 and U.S. 6 in Edgerton, a vehicle driven by Lance Lewis, 21, Elkhart, Ind., struck a vehicle driven by Heather Cramer, 29, Butler, Ind. Lewis' vehicle then deflected and went off the north side of the roadway. Damage caused by the accident was heavy to both vehicles. Cramer and Lewis were both transported by Williams County EMS to Bryan Hospital for suspected minor injury. Cramer was cited with failure to yield.
Sunday, 12:48 a.m., on South Clinton Street, Delbert Toler, 48, 414 Juliet St., was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and released when he posted bond.
Sunday, 7:04 a.m., 1051 Ralston Ave., Richard Franklin, 63, was cited with harassment.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 11:11 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christopher Wolkiewicz, 40, Holgate, left the east side of the roadway, continued in a ditch, struck the mailbox at E-363 Ohio 108, struck a cement culvert where it came to rest. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Wolkiewicz was cited with OVI and failure to control.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 1:05 p.m., at Perry Street and Riverview Avenue, a motorcycle operated by Leslie Diemer, 36, Holgate, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Lee Jackson, 73, Napoleon, causing light damage to both vehicles. Lee was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 9:32 p.m., on County Road 138 approaching County Road 123 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Faith Kroterfield, 18, Paulding, struck a deer, causing light damage to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 12:15 a.m., on County Road 424 approaching County Road 105 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Beth Derck, 55, Antwerp, struck a deer, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
• Fires
Paulding
Fire — Thursday, 8:20 p.m., 1069 N. Williams St., firefighters from Paulding Fire Department were called to a fire.
Stryker
Fire — Friday, 4:01 a.m., 4363 County Road 25, firefighters from Ridgeville Fire Department were called to a barn fire.
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 11:12 a.m., at 1844 N. Clinton St., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire.
Fire — Sunday, 1:10 p.m., at 501 Douglas St., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a structure fire.
Fire — Sunday, 3:44 p.m., at 1680 Cross Creek, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.