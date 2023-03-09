Area police reports
State patrol---
Friday, 8:14 p.m., on County Road 16 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Bailey, 43, 20016 Switzer Road, sustained heavy damage when it left the west side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Bailey was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (CHWC), Bryan, with suspected minor injuries. Passengers Angelique Bailey, 40, 20016 Switzer Road; and Finn Bailey, 4, 20016 Switzer Road were taken by Williams County EMS to CHWC for suspected minor injuries. Passenger Kendall Bailey, 8, 20016 Switzer Road, was taken by Williams County EMS to CHWC for possible injuries.
Saturday, 10:46 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Springfield Township, a northbound semi driven by Brendon Finn, 33, Mishawaka, Ind., sustained minor damage when a piece of ice dislodged from an unidentified, southbound vehicle and struck it.
Sunday, 8:40 p.m., on County Road 143, near Township Road 218 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Timothy Sprow, 61, Sherwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:40 a.m., near milepost 10 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Fleckenstein, 53, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it drove off the north side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Fleckenstein was treated at the scene for suspected minor injuries by Williams County EMS. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance police---
Friday, 10:25 a.m., on West Sessions Avenue, west of Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by David Siebeneck, 49, 1035 Ottawa Ave., attempted to leave the private drive at 702 Clinton St. and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Kodey Stripe, 29, 668 1/2 Clinton St. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Siebeneck was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 11:42 p.m., on U.S. 24 east of the Baltimore Road exit, a westbound vehicle driven by Eli Smith, 29, 16668 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, struck a deer, causing minor damage to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:55 a.m., on Clinton Street, just north of First Street, an unidentified vehicle failed to stay in the lane where it was driving and was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Carl Biller, 31, 817 Indian Bridge Lane. Biller's vehicle had light damage.
Saturday, 11:07 p.m., on the Clinton Street bridge above U.S. 24 at the eastbound entrance ramp, a northbound vehicle driven by Megan Floyd, 35, 1047 S. Clinton St., was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Cole Zuver, 17, Wauseon, when Zuver's vehicle attempted to turn right onto U.S. 24 in front of Floyd's vehicle. Floyd's vehicle then struck the guardrail on the east side of the bridge. Floyd and passengers, Lucy Weisgerber, 8, 1236 Magnolia Drive, and Jimmie Weisgerber, 10, 1236 Magnolia Drive, were treated at the scene by the Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. Zuver was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage.
Tuesday, 5:35 p.m., at 711 W. Second St., Gregory Watson, 61, 27470 County Road 424, and Steve Black, 69, 12053 Pomerantz Drive, were charged for disorderly conduct and released.
Tuesday, 9:19 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Savannah Hughes, 25, 236 Corwin St., was arrested on two warrants from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Henry sheriff---
Tuesday, 12:51 p.m., on Ohio 109, north of County Road 424 in Liberty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Thompson, 40, Napoleon, crossed the center line and struck a northbound semi, driven by Calvin Staib, 69, New Riegel. Thompson's vehicle then spun around in the roadway and left the roadway on the west side. The semi left the roadway on the east side. Thompson was taken by Liberty Rescue to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for possible injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Thompson was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane. According to the police report, alcohol or drugs may have been a factor.
Tuesday, 4:39 p.m., near milepost 44 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a westbound driven by Jonathan Somoza, 33, Napoleon, crossed the center line and sideswiped a westbound vehicle driven by Brian Shook, 45, Napoleon. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Somoza was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Napoleon police---
Saturday, 5:54 a.m., on the Perry Street bridge, just south of Front Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Janet Winover, 61, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it slid on an ice-covered roadway, crossed over the center line into the northbound lane and caused the airbag to deploy.
Saturday, 6:53 a.m., in the 300 block of South Perry Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Taylor Caudill, 22, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it traveled off the roadway and struck the west guardrail.
Paulding sheriff---
Sunday, 11:10 p.m., on County Road 60, east of County Road 197 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sheila Sharp, 73, Cloverdale, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 1:30 a.m., near milepost 7 on U.S. 24 in Crane Township, a westbound semi driven by Osama Hussain, 36, Dayton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon police---
Saturday, 10:49 a.m., on Enterprise Avenue, a vehicle driven by Michael Kretz, 17, Wauseon, attempted to back from the private drive at 265 Enterprise Ave. and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Sulema Balderas, 32, Wauseon. Balderas was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries; Kretz had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Kretz was cited for improper backing.
Fire
Liberty-Washington Township---
Tuesday, 2:50 p.m., firefighters were called to a possible vehicle fire in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 24.
Payne---
Tuesday, 9:37 p.m., firefighters were called to a barn fire at 10610 Ohio 49, between Payne and Antwerp. The front of the steel pole barn was damaged, but the structure remained standing. Antwerp and Paulding firefighters were on the scene as well.
