• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 11:12 p.m., on Harris Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Ronald Develbiss, 32, Melrose, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 9:21 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Ethan Letso, 20, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 4:55 p.m., on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Robert AE Fuller, 86, Colton, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Tuesday, 6:53 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Steven Hicks, 37, 14460 State Route 15, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 4:57 a.m., at Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Dylan Bush-Allan, 22, West Unity.
Tuesday, 4:59 a.m., at Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant from Defiance County Municipal Court was served to Andrew Schiavone, 24, 35 Main St.
Tuesday, 6:59 p.m., at 206 E. Smith St., Hicksville, a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Dustin Noto, 19, Hicksville.
Wednesday, 12:24 p.m., at 11045 Lockwood Road, Sherwood, a warrant was served to Dean Bustos, 23, Sherwood.
Defiance Police
April 2, 4:42 p.m., at 1615 Terrawenda Drive, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Hancock, 52, 1624 Terrawenda Drive, struck a mailbox. Damage to the vehicle was light. Hancock was cited with not exercising vigilance in backing.
Thursday, 1:12 a.m., at 616 Hopkins St., Travis Schonitz served a warrant for domestic violence from the Defiance County Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 1:35 a.m., at 120 S. Clinton St., officers served a warrant from the Defiance County Juvenile Court to Andrea Rubio, 37, Dallas, Texas. Rubio was taken to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office.
Thursday, 8:18 p.m, at 610 E. High St., on a welfare check, officers arrested Brandi Replogle, 38, same address, for endangering children. Replogle was released.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 3:21 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Reed Walkup, 17, Montpelier, failed to stop behind two stopped vehicles. Walkup's vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jacob Varner, 18, Bryan, whose vehicle then struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kaley Webster, 17, Archbold. Damage to both Varner's and Webster's vehicles was light. Damage to Walkup's vehicle was heavy. Walkup was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 6:28 a.m., on County Road 1 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Charlene Morris, 38, Grand Rapids, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Napoleon Police
April 3, 9:23 p.m., the intersection of Monroe and Washington streets, a vehicle driven by Randall Davis, 63, Napoleon struck a vehicle driven by Charles Hartson, 71, Wauseon. Hartson was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injury. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Tuesday, 8:09 a.m., at Clinton and Perry streets, a Napoleon Area City School bus, driven by Kathleen Strange, 63, Napoleon, struck a two-by-four that extended past the back of a parked vehicle owned by Dustin Nofziger, Wauseon. There was no damage to the parked vehicle, but the passenger's side mirror was torn from the school bus.
Wednesday, 2:53 p.m., at Scott and Lagrange streets, a vehicle driven by Dustin Smith, 33, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jonathan Carthens, 64, Napoleon. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Friday, 2:12 a.m., at 777 Scott St., officers served a warrant from Wood County to Matthew Costanzo, 34, Bryan, and transferred him to the custody of Wood County Sheriff's Office.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 8:40 a.m., at Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Annabelle Pozzanghera, 18, Delta, struck a vehicle driven by William Merwin, 33, Stryker. Wauseon EMS took Pozzanghera to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injury; Merwin was treated at the scene for possible minor injury and released. Pozzanghera was cited with failure to yield right of way in a lefthand turn to oncoming traffic. Damage to both vehicles was heavy.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 10:13 p.m., at 21649 Bowman Road, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a grass fire.
Fire — Wednesday, 11:19 p.m., at 708 North St., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a structure fire.
Fire — Thursday, 12:03 p.m., at 3229 Evansport Road, firefighters from Tiffin and Farmer townships' fire departments were called to a grass fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.