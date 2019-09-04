• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 27, 4:49 p.m., on Williams County Road 21N, south of County Road K, Brady Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ray Kope Jr., 42, Fayette, reportedly swerved to miss a deer, then traveled off the left side of the roadway and through a cornfield. No injuries were reported. Damage to the vehicle is unknown. Kope was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 4:45 a.m., on Williams County Road J, west of County Road 10, Superior Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Maag, 45, Edon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 8:09 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Williams County's Jefferson Township, an eastbound semi driven by Paul Vanderhoff, 53, Morenci, Mich., reportedly traveled off the left side of the roadway to avoid flaggers and struck an embankment. No injuries or vehicle damage were reported. Vanderhoff was cited for assured clear distance.
Thursday, 9:16 p.m., on County Road 424, near The Bend Road, Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Shawn Zimmerman Sr., 45, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 1:43 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Williams County's Jefferson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Megan Barnard, 22, Fayette, traveled off the right side of the roadway and through a private drive, then struck a fence and several semi trailers. Barnard was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Montpelier, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Barnard was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 7:01 a.m., at Ohio 15 and U.S. 20, Jefferson Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Lee, 19, Montpelier, reportedly failed to stop at a red light and was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by James Brandenburg, 54, Monroe, Mich. Lee and his passenger, Jared Stokes, 20, Montpelier, were taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Montpelier, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Lee was cited for a red light violation.
Saturday, 7:53 a.m., on County Road 424, east of Independence Road, Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Ranson Loftis, 19, Weston, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, overturning onto its top. Suspected minor injuries were reported. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Loftis was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Friday, 4:15 p.m., at Riverside Avenue and Horace Street, an eastbound school bus driven by James Partee, 42, Continental, reportedly turned into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Monica Lloyd, 61, 18065 Highland Center Road, causing a collision. No injuries were reported. Damage was moderate to Lloyd's vehicle and light to the bus. Partee was cited for failure to drive in continuous lanes.
Monday, 5:17 p.m., Scott Shade, 48, 2109 Royal Oak Drive, was cited for OVI and assured clear distance following a traffic crash at Second and Richland streets. The accident report was unavailable at press time.
Tuesday, 8:59 a.m., jewelry was reported stolen from a residence on Tanglewood Drive.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 4:36 p.m., a building was reported damaged in the 00300 block of County Road 18, Holgate.
Monday, 8:13 p.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Scott Jaqua, 39, Holgate, left the roadway and struck a tree. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 5:49 a.m., on Ohio 66, a vehicle driven by Mark Andrews, 60, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 11:36 a.m., a utility trailer was reported stolen from the 00900 block of County Road 424, Napoleon.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 4:09 p.m., William Spillman, 44, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Saturday, 8:36 p.m., a theft was reported in the 500 block of East Clinton Street.
Saturday, 11:24 p.m., a theft was reported in the 2400 block of Glen Arbors Drive.
Sunday, 1:44 a.m., Corey Witsman, 31, Toledo, was charged with possession of marijuana following an alleged incident in the 700 block of Scott Street.
Sunday, 12:06 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Dodd Street.
Sunday, 7:09 p.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of East Main Street.
Monday, 2:52 p.m., an assault was reported in the 700 block of Welsted Street.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 8:09 a.m., on South Shoop Avenue, north of Leggett Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Puehler, 54, Wauseon struck the rear of a southbound vehicle driven by Beverly Kirsch, 85, Wauseon. Puehler was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to each vehicle.
Friday, 6:15 a.m., at Oak Street and North Shoop Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Felicia Nofziger, 40, Swanton, collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Austin Waidelich, 34, Wauseon. Nofziger was cited for disobeying traffic control devices. Damage was moderate to both vehicles.
Friday, 12:50 p.m., on Oak Street, east of Fulton Street, vehicle driven by Suzanna Bower, 60, Wauseon, pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Adrienne Baumgartner, 23, Wauseon, causing a collision. Bower was cited for failure to yield. Damage was minor to each vehicle.
Monday, 7:14 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, north of Linfoot Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Kami Pierce, 33, Wauseon, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Parker, 62, Wauseon, while changing lanes. Pierce was cited for an improper lane change. Damage was minor to both vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.