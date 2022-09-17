Area police reports
Defiance police---
Monday, 3:26 a.m., on Carpenter Road, just south of Commerce Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Jacob Huner, 22, 24545 Elliott Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 12:55 p.m., at 1051 Ralston Ave., Brittany Chupurdy, 33, 101 Ralston Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Henry County Common Pleas Court's juvenile division and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 10:59 a.m., on Ralston Avenue, just before the U.S. 24 eastbound on ramp, a northbound vehicle driven by Joshua Loop, 23, 27789 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Laurie Moll, 76, 325 Westfield Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Moll was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 8:09 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Daniel Cuffle, 32, Jackson, Mich., and Arnold Sessom, 47, Orlando, Fla., were arrested for theft and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 2:48 p.m., at Clinton and Davidson streets, a vehicle driven by Aidan Kiessling, 18, 925 Holgate Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Leslie Ramey, 44, 827 Holgate Ave. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Kiessling was cited for failure to yield.
Henry sheriff---
Tuesday, 7:19 a.m., at 148 Railway Ave., Holgate, Jasmine Leatherman, 20, Lima, was arrested for theft and sale of liquor to a minor.
Thursday, 4:50 a.m., on County Road 2 in Richfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Allan Kreisher, 67, Deshler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 9:37 a.m., at 424 S. Keyser St., Holgate, a vehicle driven by Mary Brown, 76, Napoleon, backed from a private drive and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Shawn Holford, 23, Holgate. Damage to Brown's vehicle was light and damage to Holford's vehicle was moderate. Brown was cited for improper backing.
Thursday, 6:05 p.m., at 516 Railway Ave., Holgate, Jason Hohenberger, 47, Holgate, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 6:23 p.m., at Ohio routes 34 and 66 in Ridgeville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Aimee Collins, 38, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Chad Collins, 41, Napoleon. Amy's vehicle had disabling damage and Chad's vehicle had light damage.
Paulding sheriff---
Sept. 9, 12:45 p.m., at Ohio routes 111 and 500 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Logan Baker, 20, Oakwood, attempted a left turn and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Jason Andrews, 56, Elida. Baker's vehicle had disabling damage and Andrews' vehicle had moderate damage. Baker was cited for improper turning.
Fulton sheriff---
Wednesday, 5:54 a.m., on Ohio 66 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kenneth Waggoner, 69, West Unity, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6:53 a.m., at Ohio 66 and U.S. 20A in German Township, a southbound Perfection Finishers, Inc., vehicle driven by Suzette Sommers, 57, Fayette, attempted to back up in order to allow space for an oncoming semi and struck a vehicle driven by Tonya Lantz, 56, Fayette. Lantz's vehicle had moderate damage and Sommers' vehicle had light damage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.