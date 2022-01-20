• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 9:25 a.m., at 12919 County Road D in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Adam Rosebrock, 35, Bryan, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway and struck a house. Rosebrock was taken by Bryan EMS to Community Hospital and Wellness Center for possible injuries. He was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Jan. 13, 6:47 a.m., on Christy Road in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Alex Garrison, 19, 23109 Flory Road, sustained moderate damage when it swerved to miss a deer, drove off the western side of the road and struck a mailbox. He was cited with failure to control.
Jan. 13, 3:22 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Demetrius Thomas Jr., 20, Eastpointe, Mich., was served two warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Friday, 2:14 a.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Jeffrey Yullinskey, 60, Defiance, was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest, and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 12:51 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Dustin Miller, 45, Cement City, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas. He was picked up at the Jackson County Jail, Jackson, Mich., and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 2:14 p.m., at 226 E. Center St., Ithaca, Mich., Armie Brown, 27, Saginaw, Mich., was transported from the Gratiot County Jail and taken to CCNO on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Saturday, 12:56 a.m., at Buckskin and Breininger roads in Mark Township, a vehicle driven at a high rate of speed by Trevor Gallant, 32, Bryan, was being pursued by sheriff deputies when it attempted a left turn and left the roadway and struck a pole. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and Gallant along with passenger Brittney Carter, 25, Fort Wayne, was treated at the scene by Hicksville EMS for possible injury. He was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 12:42 a.m., at 28008 Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Jordan Bok, 19, Holgate, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 3:31 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Adam Blatteau, 41, Van Wert, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Probate Court and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 6:55 p.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Jeffrey Yullinskey, 60, Defiance, was arrested for two counts of criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct while intoxicated, and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 8:13 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Zachary Strouse, 23, West Unity, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:19 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Marilyn Stevenson, 61, Cecil, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:51 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Eric Konwinski, 32, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas. He was released on an OR bond.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 8:51 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, William Reed, 50, 15536 Fullmer Road, was issued a warrant for protection order.
Monday, 7:30 p.m., Larry Hartzell Jr., 40, 1009 Ayersville Ave., was charged with OVI and squealing tires and released.
Monday, 7:39 p.m., at 1777 S. Clinton St., Zachary Strouse, 23, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 11:59 p.m., at 500 S. Clinton St., unit 1, Billy Evans, 37, same address, was arrested for menacing and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 12:39 p.m., at 2600 Navarre Ave., Oregon, Aric Grub, 41, 704 Summit St., was arrested for domestic violence and transported to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 3:11 p.m., at 309 W. Clinton St., Christian Rayoum, 25, Napoleon was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO. Jennifer McCabe, 34, Napoleon, was charged with illegal use of the WIC program.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 12:31 a.m., on County Road 177 south of County Road 60 in Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Dylan Laney, 19, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 1:18 a.m., on County Road 138 east of County Road 138 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Reagan Akom, 20, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:28 p.m., on Ohio 613 east of County Road 137 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Michael Fisher, 69, Continental, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:35 a.m., on Township Road 139 south of County Road 218 in Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Chaz Shull, 17, Cecil, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding Police
Saturday, 9 p.m., at 308 E. Jackson St., a vehicle driven by Levos Tyler, 36, Paulding, backed from a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Heidi Conlon, Latty. Both vehicles had light damage and Tyler was cited with improper backing and starting.
Williams Sheriff
Jan. 13, 7:20 a.m., on County Road C in Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Leitch, 20, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:50 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Laura Knapp, 69, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 3 a.m., on Ohio 34 west of County Road 9 in Bryan, a vehicle driven by Garry Bleikamp, 36, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer. Bleikamp was able to drive the vehicle to a local residence and there it became disabled.
