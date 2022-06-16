Defiance Sheriff---
June 6, 5:23 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Jason Ruder, 44, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Common Pleas Court for a violation of bond. He was taken to CCNO.
June 7, 2:19 p.m., at 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, Quinton Snyder, 27, Columbus, was transported from the Allen County Indiana jail to CCNO on a warrant from Defiance Common Pleas.
Friday, 10:28 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Amber Childree, 23, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Friday, noon, at CCNO, the following individuals were served warrants on indictment from Defiance Common Pleas: Halim Allen, 28, Raleigh, N.C.; Leon Oldham, 40, Toledo; Jason Buchert, 46, Defiance; Zachery Billings, 24, Defiance; Shannon Howell, 27, Toledo; Aaron Radford, 28, Indianapolis; Kelly Jones, 35, Defiance; and Ryan Thompson, 28, Napoleon.
Saturday, 3:06 a.m., on Ashpacher Road, north of Lockwood Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jacob Hoag, 23, 420 W. High St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Garret Eutsler, 23, 8965 Ashpacher Road, and both vehicles had disabling damage. Hoag was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 5:35 a.m., on Openlander Road, just north of Buckskin Road in Mark Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kiersten Cline, 20, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it collided with a deer.
Monday, 3:53 p.m., at the Defiance County Courthouse, Jerod Dockery, 37, Defiance, was served a warrant from teh probate court. He appeared in court and was released.
Tuesday, 2:03 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Timothy Gares, 25, Defiance, was served two warrants for failure to appear from Defiance Common Pleas and transported to CCNO.
Wednesday, 2:36 a.m., at CCNO, Kenneth King, 27, Deshler, was served a warrant for failure to appear from the probate/juvenile court.
Defiance Police---
Monday, 10:32 a.m., at the Wood County Jail, Christopher Miller, 36, Bowling Green, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 6:04 p.m., at CCNO, Leslie Young, 41, Bryan, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 3 a.m., at Hilton Avenue and Clinton Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Avery Douse, 15, 822 Nicholas St., attempted a right turn and slid into a curb. Douse was cited for failure to control.
Hicksville Police---
Monday, 9:22 a.m., on Oak Street, south of the railroad viaduct at Defiance Street, a Jewell Grain farm vehicle driven by Lewis Shaffer, 24, Garrett, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck the viaduct.
Henry Sheriff---
Monday, 12:46 p.m., at County Road P3 and U.S. 6 in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Selenia Smith-Vasquez, 56, Hamler, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Timothy Binkowski, 38, Napoleon, and both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Smith-Vasquez was treated by McClure Rescue at the scene for suspected minor injuries and Binkowski was treated by McClure Rescue for possible injuries but neither was transported. As well, passengers in Binkowski's vehicle were treated at the scene for possible injuries but released: Julia Myers-Binkowski, 37, Napoleon, Maely Binkowski, infant, Napoleon, Kinsley Binkowski, 6, Napoleon, and Cecily Binkowski, 2, Napoleon. Smith-Vasquez was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 1:41 p.m., at County Road 24 and U.S. 6 in Pleasant Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Adrianna Forster, 23, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Thomas Lydon, 57, Archbold. Both vehicles had light damage and Forster was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 4:38 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Teresa Schwiebert, 47, Hamler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:55 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Alec Pearson, 25, Livonia, Mich., sustained disabling damage when it struck a downed tree branch in the roadway.
Wednesday, 12:30 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Autumn Nagel, 22, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police---
Monday, 4:27 p.m., at 777 Scott St., Samantha Williams, 23, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension.
Paulding Sheriff---
Tuesday, 2:52 a.m., at 19403 Ohio 111 in Auglaize Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Rhonda Short, 57, 1664 Terrawenda Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a downed tree in the roadway.
Paulding Police---
Friday, 3:24 p.m., at Jackson and Walnut streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Marsha Bennett, 72, Paulding, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Christen Ramsey, 40, Paulding. Bennett's vehicle has light damage and Ramsey's vehicle had moderate damage. Ramsey was treated at the scene by Paulding EMS for suspected minor injuries. Bennett was cited for failure to yield right of way at a through highway.
