• Police Reports
Defiance sheriff
Dec. 2, 11:30 P.M., on Carpenter and Flory roads in Tiffin Township, a semi truck and tractor driven by Damian Wilson, 40, Raleigh, N.C., was attempting to turn west and of the right side of the roadway. The truck went into a ditch and in to the yard at 6974 Carpenter Road, leaving deep ruts. There was no damage to the truck. Wilson was cited for rules for driving in marked lanes.
Dec. 4, 5:26 a.m., on Krouse Road in Defiance Township, Jonathon Buchanan, 21, 19843 Ohio 111, went through the stop on Krouse and Power Roads, exited the roadway and struck a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Buchanan was cited for stop sign violation.
Friday, 11:39 p.m., on U.S. 24 east of the Krouse Road overpass, a westbound vehicle driven by Robin Gonzalez, 38, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:08 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, Larry Acocks, 64, 309 Melody Lane, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:08 p.m., on Ney-Williams Center Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Aletia Wonders, 44, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10 p.m., on Buckskin Road in Defiance Township, Nathan Renollet, 31, Sherwood, was westbound on Buckskin Road and struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 3:31 a.m., on Conkle Road in Milford Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Evian Clifton, 18, Spencerville, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Clifton was cited for driving under an Indiana suspension. A 15-year old female passenger from Fort Wayne, Ind., was taken by Edgerton EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
Defiance police
Thursday, 10:50 a.m., at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Juliet Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Barbara Ladd, 45, Sherwood, and a westbound vehicle driven by Gabrealle Garza, 25, 501 Douglas St., collided. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Saturday, 12:12 p.m., at the intersection of Third Street and Jackson Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Evelyn Shaw, 84, 1072 Holgate Ave., and a northbound vehicle driven by Jared Grieser, 17, 587 Fugate Dr., collided. Damage was moderate to both vehicles. Grieser was cited for right of way of a funeral procession.
Saturday, 11:14 p.m., Zachary Jimenez, 27, 611 Euclid St., and Terry Wagenhauser, 29, 222 Jackson Ave., were both cited for disorderly conduct following an incident at 611 Euclid St.
Tuesday, 12:07 a.m., William Dix, 33, 534 Deglar St., was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated following an incident at that address. He was transported to Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).
Henry County
Monday, 3:32 p.m., on Ohio 109 at Henry County Road 424, in Liberty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Heather Ritz, 23, Napoleon, struck the rear of southbound vehicle driven by Wendy Kundo, 52, Liberty Center, which was stopped at a stop sign. The was no damage to the Ritz vehicle. Damage was light to the Kundo vehicle.
Monday, 3:57 p.m., a burglary was reported at a residence on Richfield Township Road 1C. A television was taken.
Tuesday, 9:11 a.m., on Chicago Street in Holgate, a semi truck and trailer driven by Walter Theisen, 75, New Bavaria, was attempting to make a right turn on to North Wilhelm Street when the right rear trailer tire struck a Toledo Edison light pole. Damage to the vehicle was moderate. Theisen was cited for rules for turns at intersections.
Tuesday, 1:07 p.m., U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Travis Hausch, 37, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
• Fire calls
Hicksville
Fire and EMS — Tuesday, 1:14 p.m., firefighters and EMS were called to Buckskin Road, between Breininger and Rosedale roads. A vehicle had hit a pole, snapping it off. EMS transported the driver to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
Liberty Center
Fire and EMS — Tuesday, 5:42 p.m., firefighters and EMS were called to a possible injury accident on U.S. 24, east of Ohio 109. A driver was treated at the scene but was not transported.
Fire – Tuesday, 5:58 p.m., firefighters were called to a chicken coop fire at 2546 Henry County Road S3. They extinguished the blaze and left the scene at 6:38 p.m.
