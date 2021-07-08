• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 8:03 p.m., on Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, an eastbound motorcycle operated by Kyle Vaugn, 32, Evansport, failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and overturned off the roadway. Damage to the motorcycle was moderate. Vaugn was taken by Tiffin Township EMD to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected serious injury. He was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Sunday, 8:30 a.m., at milepost 5 on Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Robert Russell, 55, Stryker, was lightly damaged when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
June 26, on the Defiance-Paulding County Line Road just east of Hickory Court in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Laurie Burke, age not given, 25342 Holly Road, was struck by a dog that moderately damaged the vehicle and returned to its home with minor injuries.
June 27, 9:18 p.m., on Buckskin Road just east of Trinity Road in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by James Schroeder, age not given, 6776 The Bend Road, was moderately damaged when it struck a deer.
June 29, 8:03 p.m., at the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Andrew Schiavone, 24, Main St., was served a Defiance Common Pleas warrant for failure to appear.
June 30, 3:56 a.m., at 19492 Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, Derrek Sharp, 31, Sherwood, was served two warrants from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas.
July 1, 2:02 p.m., at 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, Ind., Amanda Ellison, 36, was served a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas.
July 1, 2:27 p.m., at 1421 Ralston Ave., William McKinley, 33, Hicksville, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
July 1, 5:46 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Joshua Grimes, 33, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Friday, 8:49 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Dawn Delacruz, 40, Kalida, was lightly damaged when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 4:11 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Jeffrey Dennison, 47, County Road 153, was served a warrant for failure to appear from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 2:16 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Justin Ward, 30, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Tuesday, 6:32 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Robert Vaughn Jr., 38, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and three warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Tuesday, 6:42 p.m., on Jericho Road near Rosedale Road in Mark Township, a farm tractor operated by Robert Bostater, age not given, Hicksville, while working in a field struck and damaged Northwestern Electric Coop utility pole P101654. No damage to the vehicle nor injuries reported.
Defiance Police
June 30, 10:49 a.m., at Deatrick and South Clinton streets, a vehicle pulling a trailer, driven by Edward Schlabach, 28, Millersburg, side-swiped a vehicle driven by Terri Thomas, 58, Antwerp. No injuries, and light damage reported to Thomas' vehicle; none to Schlabach's vehicle.
June 30, 11:29 p.m., at 501 Hopkins St., Herbert Lovell, 56, same address, was arrested for menacing, stalking and criminal damaging and taken to CCNO.
July 1, 3:40 p.m., at Deatrick Street and Jackson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Sean Brannon, 28, Dayton, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Timothy Scott, 47, 1705 Crestwood Drive. Scott was taken by police to ProMedica Regional Medical Center for possible injury. Reported damage to Scott's vehicle was moderate; damage to Brannon's vehicle was light. Brannon was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
July 1, 5:53 p.m., at the Elliot Road exit ramp to U.S. 24, a westbound vehicle driven by Reid Renollet, 26, 1261 Hilton Head Court, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Devin Boettner, 17, Napoleon. No damage to Boettner's vehicle, light damage reported to Renollet's vehicle. Boettner was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Friday, 6:02 p.m., at Sessions Avenue and Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Kaleb Tingle, 18, Edgerton, crossed into the left lane and struck another vehicle driven by Cody Weisz, 34, Montpelier. Both vehicles sustained light damage. Tingle was cited with improper turning.
Friday, 10:36 p.m., at 320 Fort St., Jeffery Snyder, 57, 1024 Harrison Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest and obstructing official business and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 11:51 a.m., at 117 N. Clinton St., Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, was arrested for disorderly conduct and intoxication and released.
Saturday, 8:25 p.m., on Cleveland Avenue, Dylan Gibson, 23, Hicksville, was cited in a traffic stop with OVI and released.
Saturday, 8:27 p.m., at 19492 Ohio 637, Charles Thompson, 29, Paulding, was arrested on a Defiance Municipal Court warrant. Bond was posted and he was released.
Sunday, 6:50 p.m., at North Clinton Street and Grand Avenue, Santos Temich Organista, 48, 616 Hopkins, was cited with OVI and speed violation and released.
Sunday, 9:31 p.m., at Ralston Avenue and Bell Street, Trevor Spencer, 21, 19652 Beerbower Road, was cited with OVI and a speed violation.
Tuesday, 2:10 a.m., at Preston Run at Gordon St., Javier Estrada, 39, 2002 Baltimore St., was cited with OVI, DUS, open container and a speed violation and released.
Tuesday, 1:11 a.m., at 852 South Clinton Street, Jimmy Hernandez, 62, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 7:42 a.m., at 1522 Standley Road, Jacob Powell, 27, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 3:28 p.m., at the U.S. 24 on/off ramps on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Lacee Lindeman, 18, Oakwood, struck a vehicle driven by Gavino Martinez, 17, 306 Seither Drive. Light damage was reported to both vehicles. Lindeman was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Tuesday, 4:46 p.m., at 518 Washington Ave., Augustin Chapa, 34, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 7:22 p.m., at Indian Bridge Lane and Baltimore Street, Gabriel Valle, 45, 825 Indian Bridge Lane, was arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 2:59 p.m., at the Y-intersection of County roads 16 and 16C in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Hull, 30, New Bavaria, struck a farm vehicle pulling a trailer driven by Levi Gustwiller, 23, Holgate. Damage to Gustwiller's vehicle was moderate; Hull's vehicle sustained heavy damage. Hull was cited for driving under an OVI suspension.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 1:01 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., James Cox Jr., 18, Malinta, was arrested for trafficking drugs and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 5:17 p.m., at 220 W. Clinton St., Clayton Hargrove, 27, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 7:48 p.m., at 1480 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Callie Schnitkey, 19, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Ty Stout, 16, Swanton. Both failed to yield from a private drive. Light damage reported to both vehicles.
Saturday, 4:34 p.m., at 1265 N. Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Allison Knowlton, 20, Springfield, struck a vehicle driven by Bryce Cherry, 20, Holgate, when Cherry's vehicle entered the roadway with oncoming traffic. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Cherry was cited for failure to yield. Both individuals as well as a passenger in Knowlton's vehicle, Isaac Leitner, 19, Toledo, were treated at the scene by Wauseon EMS. Taken to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries by Wauseon EMS were passengers Mercedes Schorger, 21, Newark, and John Dykes, 18, Perrysburg.
