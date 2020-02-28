• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 8:23 a.m., on Domersville Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Danielle Vance, 22, 906 Hees Court, struck a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Vance was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 10 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Santiel Feliciano Gregorio, 28, Grover Hill, left the roadway on a curve. The vehicle was not damaged.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 3:14 p.m., Joe Bonar, 61, Oakwood, was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 22000 block of Gares Road.
Tuesday, 9:09 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at Ney Supermart, 130 E. Main St., Ney.
Wednesday, 7:35 a.m., on Adams Ridge Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Dustin Dunlap, 29, 1051 Ralston Ave., slid and struck a ditch and a fence at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 7:38 a.m., on Adams Ridge Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Austin Cluckey, 26, 608 Grover Ave., struck a mailbox, ditch and utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 6:38 p.m., Gary Seiple, 45, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, Ricardo Watson, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 12:47 p.m., at Douglas and East Second streets, a vehicle driven by Herbert Delventhal, 90, 917 Greenbriar Lane, backed to accommodate a turning semi, and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Olivia Firman, 21, 26426 Bowman Road. Delventhal was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the Delventhal vehicle and moderate to the Firman vehicle.
Thursday, 3:57 a.m., Shallus Beatty, 26, 610 Thurston Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Thursday, 11:04 a.m., a theft was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 2:41 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Snow, 31, Archbold, merged to exit and slid into a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 3:41 p.m., Justin Hahn, 33, address unavailable, was arrested on a warrant.
Wednesday, 6:55 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by John Strudgeon, 61, Napoleon, slid into a vehicle driven by Kathrine Cain, 30, Napoleon.
Wednesday, 7:03 p.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Carlie Schooley, 18, Napoleon, slid into a slowing vehicle driven by Kylie Desantie, 21, Butler, Ind. Damage was light to the vehicles.
